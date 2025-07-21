Market Veep Named to the Inc. Northeast Regionals List for 2025

Leading B2B Marketing Agency Celebrates Remarkable Growth and Success

BOSTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Market Veep is excited to announce that it has been named to the Inc. Northeast Regionals List for 2025, an honor that highlights the agency’s exceptional growth and impact on its clients. This recognition underscores the hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies that have fueled Market Veep’s rise as a leader in the digital marketing industry.

The Inc. Northeast Regionals List celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, and being included in this prestigious group is a huge milestone for Market Veep. This recognition speaks to the agency’s consistent track record of success, as well as its ability to help clients achieve tangible results in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

This award is the latest in a series of notable achievements by the marketing agency. Market Veep was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies National List for the second consecutive year, in 2023 and 2024, highlighting its continued growth and dedication to excellence.

Market Veep has also earned multiple Netty Awards, including Boutique Agency of the Year, and has been recognized as both a Certified Best Place to Work and as part of the Inc. Best Workplaces list.

“These recognitions are all thanks to the amazing work our team does every single day and the trust our clients put in us,” says Jennelle McGrath, CEO of Market Veep. “At the end of the day, it’s about growing together, staying innovative, and building a place where our team can truly do their best work.”

As Market Veep continues to grow and evolve, the agency remains committed to providing innovative digital marketing solutions that help clients achieve real, measurable success. Services include:

With a talented and dedicated team behind them, the future looks brighter than ever.

About Market Veep

Market Veep is a two-time INC. 5000 fastest growing company winner, HubSpot-accredited and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped tech companies, service companies, distributors, manufacturers, and many other types of B2B businesses reach their marketing and lead generation goals. They’re a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company they work with grow into the best version of itself that it can be.

