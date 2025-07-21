Market Veep Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, Impact, and Innovation

Award-Winning HubSpot Diamond Partner Marks a Decade of Marketing & Sales Excellence

BOSTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Market Veep , a leading full-service marketing and sales agency, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the agency has become a trusted partner to hundreds of businesses, delivering results-driven services spanning content marketing, paid media, sales enablement, HubSpot onboarding, and more.

“Our 10-year journey has been built on passion, people, and purpose,” said Jennelle McGrath, CEO and Founder of Market Veep. “I’m endlessly proud of what we’ve created together, both the wins we’ve achieved for our clients and the culture we’ve built with our team. This milestone is a celebration of everyone who has been part of our story, and a launchpad for what’s next.”

Key milestones in Market Veep’s first 10 years include:

Achieving HubSpot Diamond Partner Agency status

Earning HubSpot’s Onboarding Accreditation, a prestigious and rigorous recognition

Being named to the INC 5000 national list of fastest-growing companies two consecutive years

Winners of the INC Regionals list of fastest growing companies for multiple years

Multiple Netty Awards for digital marketing excellence and Boutique Agency of the Year

Certified Women-Owned Business

Entrepreneur.com contributor

contributor Launching the Finding Business Happy podcast

Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Certified Great Place to Work

Certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Named to the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) Board of Directors for the New England District

Fabtech Speaker Ambassador

Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) Moderator

Members of over a dozen trade associations

Throughout its growth, Market Veep has remained committed to driving client success and giving back to the community through its signature 100×52 program and a longstanding pledge to donate 1% of profits to charitable causes.

“Through every challenge and change, we’ve stayed focused on what matters most: supporting one another, living our values, and creating a workplace where people truly love to show up,” says McGrath. “That’s something I’m deeply proud of.”

Market Veep has grown into a global hybrid team with employees across the world, all unified by a powerful company culture rooted in the core value to Be Human. They are dedicated to cultivating a thriving hybrid culture that champions purpose, collaboration, and authenticity.

“It’s been incredible to watch our team evolve over the years,” says Samantha Meza, Director of Operations. “We’ve made intentional decisions to thoughtfully embrace the shift to a remote environment without losing the personal connection that makes our culture so special.”

In addition to its strong, values-driven culture, Market Veep has built a reputation for helping B2B companies achieve measurable success through proven sales and marketing strategies.

By combining data-driven insights with a personalized approach, Market Veep delivers tailored solutions that drive growth, improve ROI, and align marketing efforts with sales outcomes. Their services include:

As Market Veep looks to the next chapter, it remains focused on helping businesses grow with heart, humanity, and high-impact strategy.

For more information about Market Veep and their services, visit www.marketveep.com .

Website: www.marketveep.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennellemcgrath/

Podcast: https://podfollow.com/findingbusinesshappy

About Market Veep

Market Veep is a two-time INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped tech companies, service companies, distributors, manufacturers, and many other types of B2B businesses reach their marketing and lead generation goals. They’re a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company they work with grow into the best version of itself that it can be.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-veep-celebrates-10-years-of-growth-impact-and-innovation-302509565.html

SOURCE Market Veep