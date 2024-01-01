Roblox Launches New Learning Hub to Engage Students Through Play

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, today announced that its new Learning Hub is now available to all users looking to access dozens of engaging educational experiences from leading educational providers and Roblox creators. Whether it’s sharpening online safety skills in Google Be Internet Awesome World, boosting vocabulary through Words of Power by Mrs. Wordsmith, or competing in the Math Tower Race by TeamRy—learners can naturally pick up valuable lessons through play and share them with their friends.





Users will also soon be able to put their geography skills to the test in a new British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Bitesize experience called Planet Planners. The experience, created by the BBC’s renowned study support service and built by Playerthree, is designed for students aged 11 to 14. It will offer a new way for users to learn about some of the world’s most pressing challenges—from preparing for natural disasters to managing large cities—and be mapped to national curricula in the UK and K-12 standards in the U.S.

Roblox’s Learning Hub points users to interactive and collaborative learning experiences across a broad range of topics, from life skills and brain games to more traditional school subjects like arts, computer science, and math. For educators and parents, this curated collection of experiences and games offers a way to focus avid Roblox fans on learning while playing during this summer break and beyond.

“Our new Learning Hub becomes available just as many students around the world are out of school for summer break,” said Rebecca Kantar, Head of Education at Roblox. “Whether students are looking to try building a game for the first time or to practice skills they’ll need again for the fall, our Learning Hub serves as a convenient front door. We aim to give more and more Roblox users globally access to subject- and grade-level-appropriate content that will ignite their genuine interest in learning.”

Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and creator of the STEM-focused Sesame Street Mecha Builders on Roblox (featured in the Learning Hub), has already garnered 70 million visits to its engaging educational game. Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Aaron Bisman, said, “Roblox has built a vibrant global community where creativity, learning, and collaboration thrive. We’re excited to be part of the new Learning Hub, where friends and fans can explore STEM and other valuable skills through immersive experiences like ours.”

Oonagh Jaquest, Executive Producer, BBC Bitesize, BBC Education, said, “BBC Bitesize is committed to offering world-class educational experiences to all learners, and game-based learning is a great way for students to engage with complex subject content while developing skills like critical thinking and problem-solving. The Roblox team has worked collaboratively with us to develop a really rich experience, which lets young people explore diverse locations around the world, see their decisions play out tangibly in the environment, and even play as class groups.”

Here are nine examples of educational games and experiences from the Learning Hub to try at home or in summer camps as a start:

Domain Rangers: Understand vibrant marine ecosystems and their effects on the ocean’s future through immersive adventures with friends. Ecos: La Brea: Experience what the planet looked like long ago and how animals survived during the time of the dinosaurs. Google Be Internet Awesome World: Learn online safety lessons through action-packed games, from spotting phishing scams to creating strong passwords and being mindful when sharing information online. Lua Learning: Master the popular coding language Lua on Roblox by using an in-game script editor, tailored curriculum, and safe sandboxed code execution in a hands-on environment. Math Tower Race: Boost and show off your math skills when speed is of the essence to win the game’s races. Mission: Mars: Explore the rough and rugged Red Planet on a mission assigned in the Museum of Science’s educational experience. Sesame Street Mecha Builders: Work through a series of challenging and fun STEM-focused puzzles using different Mecha tools to help solve problems. Studio Lite: Learn game development with easy tutorials to help build, script, and publish amazing games on Roblox. Words of Power: Improve communication and boost vocabulary skills by using words in a fast-paced action role-playing game while strengthening emotional literacy.

Visit the Learning Hub via the More tab and look for the Learn icon in the Roblox desktop and mobile apps. For press kit click here.

