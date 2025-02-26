ManageXR Partners with Meta to Scale Virtual Reality Deployments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ManageXR, a leading deployment platform for virtual and augmented reality at scale, announced its official partnership with Meta Horizon managed services (formerly Quest for Business). ManageXR has been a foundational tool to help enterprises, schools, and integrated software vendors (ISVs) deploy virtual and augmented reality at scale since 2017.

The platform has managed Meta Quest devices since its inception; but now, organizations will benefit from a streamlined enrollment process, direct integration with Meta, and a number of new features.

Success at Scale for Enterprises, Education, and ISVs

The world of extended reality (XR) has moved beyond novelty to become a strategic cornerstone in many sectors, from healthcare and education to enterprise training. With a rise in adoption of XR, device management has emerged as a critical success factor, influencing whether deployments remain small-scale pilots or expand into transformative organization-wide programs.

This collaboration enables organizations to deploy and manage Meta Quests with ease. Businesses, educators, and ISVs can now deploy Quest headsets faster, more efficiently, and with deeper customization options.

“With this partnership, organizations using Meta Quest devices can now deploy VR at scale with less friction than ever before,” said Luke Wilson, CEO of ManageXR. “Meta is opening up the ecosystem, making way for specialized XR MDMs like ManageXR to provide the robust tools needed for real-world deployments.”

The Future of XR Adoption

XR adoption in industries like education, healthcare, and corporate training continues to rise, but many organizations are slowed by device management hurdles. ManageXR simplifies device management and transforms consumer devices into tools ready for classrooms, hospitals, and companies of all kinds.

Educators can seamlessly manage VR classrooms by creating a curated student experience that’s tailored to specified content and settings.

Healthcare institutions can deploy XR for therapy and training free from distractions and IT complexities.

Enterprises can build custom training solutions that meet extensive security and compliance requirements.

Looking Ahead

As XR becomes an essential tool, ManageXR and Meta are working together to remove deployment friction and enable global adoption. Together, the partnership between ManageXR and Meta sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements that enable seamless, large-scale deployments of XR.

For more information on ManageXR’s Meta Quest integration, visit https://www.managexr.com/blog/managexr-and-meta-integration-hub/

