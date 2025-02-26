ViewSonic Concludes the 5th ColorPro Awards “Momentum,” Celebrating Artistic Innovation

BREA, Calif. , Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp. , a global leader in visual solutions, proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the 5th ColorPro Awards . This edition’s theme, “Momentum,” captured the relentless spirit of creators worldwide, honoring their dedication to transforming visions into compelling artistic expressions. With exhibitions held in Germany, India, and Taiwan, the tour once again brought together global creators and showcased the role of advanced display technology in bringing art to life.



“Expanding the ColorPro Awards into new regions reflects our unwavering commitment to encouraging creativity,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “This year, with new award categories and a more extensive geographical reach, we continue to celebrate and inspire the vibrant community for global creators to connect, learn, and innovate.”

The 5th ColorPro Awards unfolded through a series of immersive events, spotlighting the top entries from around the world. Each event featured the top 100 Photography and Videography entries alongside standout works from the newly introduced Digital Art and Generated Art categories.

Click here to watch the 5th ColorPro Awards highlights video.

Germany: Spotlight on the Award Ceremony

The global tour commenced with an exclusive award ceremony in Düsseldorf, where finalists and judges from various countries gathered to honor the winners of each category for their outstanding creativity and vision. The event fostered meaningful exchanges among creators and provided a stage for ViewSonic’s array of new display solutions designed to meet the needs of creative professionals.

Enhancing the event’s collaborative and educational aspects, a hands-on photography and post-production workshop complemented the ceremony. Attendees refined their work using ViewSonic’s ColorPro series professional monitors, equipped with the ColorPro Wheel for precise color calibration and seamless integration with industry-standard creative software. This advanced setup enabled participants to improve both efficiency and accuracy in their creative workflows.

“High-quality display technology plays a crucial role in creative workflows, ensuring that creators can bring their visions to life with precision and confidence,” stated Kay Van Huisseling , Videography judge for the 5th ColorPro Awards.

India: A Landmark Event for Art and Technology

The ColorPro Awards made its debut in India with an exclusive event in Mumbai, bringing together over 100 leading industry professionals, partners, and influencers from the local area. The gathering seamlessly blended art and technology, celebrating innovation in visual storytelling.

This milestone event featured an elaborate demo zone, where attendees explored a cutting-edge lineup of future-ready displays and collaboration tools designed for professional creative workflows, business presentations, and hybrid workspaces. Expanding on this theme, ViewSonic showcased its advanced interactive displays and monitors with smart sensing features engineered to enhance productivity and modernize corporate workspaces.

Taiwan: Showcasing Local Talent and Creative Collaboration

The 5th ColorPro Awards journey concluded in Taiwan with an immersive exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, known as the “Creative Hub of Taipei.” A unique Taiwan Creator’s Showcase spotlighted local talent, offering a diverse display of artistic styles and creative perspectives.

ViewSonic also held a ColorPro Talk event, where renowned photographers led an interactive workshop open to the public. Photography enthusiasts and visual storytellers gained valuable insights into cinematic lighting, post-production workflows, and advanced photography techniques, making it a fitting finale to the global celebration of creativity.

As the 5th ColorPro Awards comes to a close, ViewSonic’s dedication to innovation and engagement with the creative community continues to drive the momentum forward. The company expanded its presence to new regions while strengthening its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles to ensure a lasting global impact.

Beyond fostering community, ViewSonic continues to drive sustainability initiatives by developing energy-efficient products, adopting green packaging, and optimizing manufacturing and logistics. Its LCD monitors comply with global environmental standards*, with many featuring an Eco-mode that extends their lifespan by up to 1.5 times. These efforts not only enhance the user experience but also promote responsible environmental practices across industries.

For more details on the ColorPro Awards, visit the official website and explore the complete list of finalists.

*Global environmental standards include TCO Certified, ENERGY STAR® certification, the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT), the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company aims to enable customers to “See the Difference.” Learn more at www.viewsonic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewsonic-concludes-the-5th-colorpro-awards-momentum-celebrating-artistic-innovation-302385974.html

SOURCE ViewSonic