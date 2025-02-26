From Stories to Cinematic Experiences: Dorian Elevates UGC Games with Video Integration

Dorian Announces New Interactive Video Feature that Empowers Game Developers to Build, Monetize, and Succeed on Their Own Terms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dorian, the fastest-growing game platform serving mostly female game creators and fans, is revolutionizing the way developers and storytellers build interactive games. With more than 9,000 published creators and 11,000 released games, Dorian has become the go-to platform for game industry professionals, indie studios, and creators looking to turn their ideas into successful free-to-play games—without the need for a traditional studio or external funding.

Dorian’s new interactive video feature lets creators seamlessly add video to their games—no coding required—expanding creative possibilities and unlocking major opportunities in two of the fastest-growing game and entertainment categories on mobile: dating sims and mini-dramas. According to AppMagic, visual novels—driven by dating sims—were among the fastest-growing genres in 2024, with top-grossing titles emerging from Asia, while Western markets are expected to follow. Meanwhile, Forbes reports mini-drama surged 35% year-over-year, reaching $7B in China, with global revenue outside of China hitting $2B and climbing. Unlike mini drama apps that have just started experimenting with interactivity, Dorian offers a full no-code infrastructure, allowing creators to build and monetize interactive mini-dramas in hours.

Dorian is democratizing game development by eliminating the need for large budgets and technical expertise. The platform provides a no-code engine, text-to-game importer, and a Baldur’s Gate 3-style relationship system, enabling storytellers turn their vision into cinematic games within days rather than years. Cloud-based collaboration tools streamline real-time team work remotely, while deep analytics help creators optimize player engagement and monetization.

“At Dorian, we’ve made a major investment in democratizing game creation and distribution, empowering indie developers and solo creators to build culturally resonant games for the fandoms they understand best—without the barriers of venture capital or publisher funding,” said Julia Palatovska, founder of Dorian. “We’re committed to delivering powerful tools and growth opportunities, enabling creators and developers to accelerate their businesses and making game development truly accessible to talent everywhere.”

Success stories on Dorian underscore its impact. Slashfic, a horror game that was launched with virtually no upfront budget, hit $1.2M in user spend within five months, generating a passionate fanbase. Veteran developers are also embracing Dorian. Ryan Kaufman, former Narrative Director at Telltale Games, is now developing his first game on Dorian.

“Dorian offers games industry professionals, in particular narrative designers and artists, the opportunity to build games on their own terms,” Kaufman said. “I’m able to bring my creative ideas to a passionate community without having to fund a large production, giving me an unprecedented chance to experiment and bet on myself.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Dorian is positioned to be a hub for AA games, enabling developers to build deeper, more interactive experiences powered by LiveOps and dynamic monetization. With a 90% female and 80% Gen Z/Millennial audience, Dorian provides instant access to an engaged community eager for new storytelling experiences.

Dorian is hosting a GDC side event From Weird to Wealth: How to Validate and Build Million-Dollar Games on UGC Platforms from 2pm to 4:30pm on March 18. The event will include a panel discussion on the funding landscape for new game projects in 2025 and how UGC platforms help de-risk new projects. The event’s highlight will be a game pitching workshop with a $500 cash award for the best pitch determined by the panel of judges.

About Dorian

Dorian is a fast-growing platform for creating, distributing and monetizing mini dramas, cinematic visual novels, and dating sims. Dorian’s no-code ecosystem and fast-growing fandom make it easy for anyone to turn their stories or comics into hit games while keeping full ownership of their work.

For more information, visit https://dorian.live/ .

