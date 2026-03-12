Makers Nutrition Wins 2026 Business Intelligence Group Best Places to Work Award

2026 Best Places to Work Awards: 28 Organizations Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Culture

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Business Intelligence Group has announced the winners of the 2026 Best Places to Work Awards, recognizing 28 organizations whose employees reported measurable satisfaction and engagement through direct survey participation. Winners span six size categories, from very small businesses to global enterprises, and represent organizations headquartered across the United States, Latvia, Ukraine, Israel, India, and Australia.

“The companies that earn recognition in this program are not scored on the words from their nomination,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “Every number came directly from their employees. That is what makes this recognition meaningful, it is a referendum, not a resume. And the 2026 winners passed that referendum with results that are genuinely impressive.”

According to a Gallup study, only 23 percent of employees worldwide report feeling engaged at work. The 2026 Best Places to Work Award winners scored well above that baseline, with top-performing categories reaching averages above 85 on the program’s proprietary scoring scale.

Overall Winner: Makers Nutrition Earns Highest Scores Among Statistically Significant Categories

Makers Nutrition, a contract dietary supplement manufacturer headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, earned the highest employee satisfaction score in the 2026 program. Makers Nutrition is an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, operating an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant manufacturing facility and providing full-service contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and order fulfillment for dietary supplement brands.

“Winning the Best Places to Work Award again means a great deal to our team, but what it really reflects is that our people feel it – the care, the investment, the respect we have for every person who walks through our doors,” said Mr. Provenzano. “We have been building this culture since the beginning, and take great pride in our employees feeling the direct impact of our efforts.”

2026 Winners by Category

Very Small Business

Crisis Clean Team – Consumer Services

ThreeWill – Internet and Technology

Small Business

Makers Nutrition – Manufacturing

BotBuilders – Education

CONQUERing – Retail

Dynamic Systems Inc – Internet and Technology

Schumacher Mortgage – Financial Services

Getmee AI – Internet and Technology

360 Privacy – Software

mabl – Software

Cortavo – Business Services

CyberFOX – Software

Trust Point Inc. – Financial Services

Lawmatics – Software

DigitalOwl – Insurance Active

Security – Security

Medium Size Business

EverHelp – Business Services

DiscoverCars.com – Travel and Leisure

Splash Financial – Financial Services

Swoop – Pharmaceutical

ContractPodAi – Law

EnterpriseDB – Software

Ignite IT – Internet and Technology

Path Forward IT – Internet and Technology

Mangone Law Firm LLC – Law

Fetcherr – Software

Multi-National Enterprise

Sphera – Internet and Technology

Global Enterprise

Foundever – Business Services

How the Best Places to Work Awards Scoring Works

The Business Intelligence Group uses a proprietary weighted algorithm to evaluate participating organizations – not simple averages. The methodology is designed to honor real employee engagement and satisfaction, which means higher participation rates and stronger response quality both factor meaningfully into the final score.

Employees complete either a 10-question Employee Satisfaction Survey or a 20-question Employee Insights Survey depending on the participation tier. Results are scored and then evaluated only against organizations in the same contest size category, so a 12-person firm and a 500-person firm are never directly compared.

The program has been running since 2016 and has recognized hundreds of organizations across its history. Results are reviewed by the BIG advisory panel before final winner designations are confirmed.

What Participating Organizations Actually Get

Recognition is only part of the story. Every organization that participates in the Best Places to Work Awards program – winner or not – receives something genuinely useful: real data about their own workforce.

Participants receive their complete survey results, benchmark data comparing their scores against organizations of similar size and industry, and an AI-powered analyst report designed to help leadership interpret findings and identify areas for improvement. For organizations that participate year after year, the data builds into a trend line – a longitudinal view of whether culture initiatives are actually moving the needle.

“A lot of companies spend real money trying to understand what their employees think,” Fordyce said. “This program gives them a structured, independent way to find out – and then gives them the tools to act on it. The recognition is meaningful, but the data is what drives change. Companies that continue to come back are the ones who take both seriously.”

That compounding value is exactly why perennial winners like Makers Nutrition keep participating. The recognition reflects a culture that was built intentionally, tracked consistently, and improved continuously – and the data package makes that kind of sustained improvement possible.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makers-nutrition-wins-2026-business-intelligence-group-best-places-to-work-award-302711847.html

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC