JBL Unleashes the Power of AI with The Release of the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go 2 Plus, JBL EasySing Mics, and JBL EasySing Mic Mini

Featuring new EasySing vocal separation technology, JBL’s newest products put music lovers in the spotlight

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBL is redefining the party experience and transforming any song into a seamless karaoke experience with the expansion of its AI-powered EasySing technology across the new JBL PartyBox On-the-Go 2 Plus, JBL EasySing Mics & JBL EasySing Mic Mini. By integrating real-time AI vocal removal, pitch support and intelligent vocal enhancement directly into the brand’s latest PartyBox speaker and microphones, JBL is putting fans at the center of the music they love like never before.









From a powerful party speaker to ultra-portable microphones, JBL’s EasySing ecosystem uses advanced on-device AI to separate vocals from any track in real time, giving listeners the freedom to reduce or remove original vocals at the touch of a button. Combined with Voice Boost high-pitch support, natural reverb, echo and noise suppression, new EasySing technology gives users the power to effortlessly customize their experience, putting them at center stage.

“As music continues to evolve, so does the way people experience it together,” said Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN. “At JBL, we’re harnessing advanced AI technologies like real-time vocal separation and intelligent vocal enhancement to transform passive listening into shared, interactive moments. By integrating AI directly into our products, we’re creating new ways for people to connect and celebrate.”

JBL PartyBox On-the-Go 2 Plus

Karaoke nights just got an upgrade with the new JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus. Combining Legendary JBL Sound and an iconic lightshow with all-new EasySing AI technology, the latest PartyBox speaker transforms any performance instantly, bringing vocals to the forefront. Now with an improved flexible handle located in the center of the speaker for better weight distribution and a wider, thicker shoulder strap for enhanced comfort, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus lets users truly sing along on-the-go!

Packing 100W of power, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus is built to entertain. Engineered with dual silk-dome tweeters and a 5.25” woofer, it delivers punchy bass and crisp, detailed sound. With up to 15 hours of playtime and a replaceable battery, the PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus is designed to power extended sing-offs and all-night sessions. Featuring JBL’s iconic lightshow, it fuses bold audio with immersive visual effects.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus will come with one EasySing Mic and will be available for pre-sale for $419.95 on JBL.com starting March 12, 2026 with an on-shelf date of April 5, 2026.

Key features:

with 100W RMS output, two 20mm silk dome tweeters and a 5.25” woofer JBL EasySing features: real-time AI vocal removal from any song, pitch support, and natural reverb

with ergonomic flexible handle and reinforced shoulder strap Dynamic lightshow that syncs to any music to bring the party to life

for seamless multi-speaker pairing with JBL Auracast -enabled speakers Up to 15 hours of playtime. Fast Charging for 10 minutes provides 80 minutes of playtime

Fast Charging for 10 minutes provides 80 minutes of playtime IPX4 Splashproof

Full sound and light customization via JBL One App

JBL EasySing Mics & JBL EasySing Mic Mini

Expanding the EasySing experience across the portfolio, JBL introduces the JBL EasySing Mics* and JBL EasySing Mic Mini, AI-powered microphones that integrate real-time vocal separation and enhancement into a compact, performance-ready format. Designed to deliver instant vocal control and refined sound clarity, the new microphones bring greater versatility to any setting.

The JBL EasySing Mics deliver real-time AI-powered vocal removal from any song with clear, balanced sound. Adjustable vocal reduction allows 25%, 50%, or 0% of original track vocals, while the JBL EasySing algorithm enhances live vocals with Voice Boost high-pitch support, natural reverb, echo and noise suppression. Each set includes two microphones, offering up to 10 hours of battery life on average and a 30-meter wireless range for duets and group performances.

Key features:

Adjust original track vocals to 25%, 50%, or 0% for clear, balanced sound Clear vocals and crisp sound with cardioid pattern pickup

with Voice Boost high-pitch support, natural reverb, echo and noise suppression Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C dongle for seamless plug and play

for seamless plug and play EQ customization via JBL One App

For added portability in a compact carrying case, the JBL EasySing Mic Mini** delivers pocket-sized AI-powered vocal performance for singing and content creation. Featuring Voice Boost for high-pitch support and AI noise suppression to minimize background interference, the JBL EasySing Mic Mini brings performance flexibility to any setting.

Key features:

Adjust original track vocals to 25%, 50%, or 0% for clear, balanced sound JBL EasySing algorithm enhances vocals with Voice Boost for high-pitch support

minimizes background noise while recording so the users voice can be heard loud and clear USB-C dongle with AUX output and Bluetooth for seamless connection to a wide range of speakers and smartphones

small enough to fit in a pocket or bag Comfortably hold microphone with the ring handle, or go handsfree with the magnetic clip

and 6 hours from the dongle (on average) EQ customization via JBL One App

The JBL EasySing Mics will be available for pre-sale beginning March 12, 2026 at JBL.com for $199.95 for a pair with an on-shelf date of April 12, 2026 while the JBL EasySing Mic Mini will be available for pre-sale beginning April 12, 2026 at JBL.com for $179.95 with an on-shelf date of May 10, 2026.

*JBL EasySing Mics are compatible with JBL PartyBox On-the-Go 2, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2, JBL PartyBox Club 120, JBL PartyBox Stage 320, JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox 720.

**JBL EasySing Mic Mini is compatible with JBL Go 5, JBL Grip, JBL Flip 7, JBL Charge 6, JBL Xtreme 5, JBL Boombox 4 and all JBL PartyBox models through Aux. (Aux cable not included.)

About JBL

For over 80 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

About HARMAN

HARMAN is a global leader in Lifestyle Audio and Automotive technology. We create intelligent experiences that enrich people’s lives on the road, in their homes, on the stage, and everywhere in between. Our iconic audio brands — including JBL®, Harman Kardon®, AKG®, Bowers & Wilkins®, Denon®, and Marantz® — bring premium sound to consumers and audio/visual professionals worldwide. More than 50 million vehicles globally rely on HARMAN’s technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more intuitive in-cabin experiences. HARMAN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and has approximately 30,000 employees around the world.

