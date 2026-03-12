Barco Announces HDR by Barco is confirmed as a format for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2, THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, and TOY STORY 5

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Barco, the global leader in laser cinema, announced today that three new upcoming titles from The Walt Disney Studios will release in HDR by Barco this spring. These latest additions to HDR by Barco’s slate include some of the most highly-anticipated films from Disney/Pixar Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Lucasfilm Ltd.

The new Walt Disney Studios titles set to join the 2026 HDR by Barco slate are:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 (20th Century Studios) – May 1, 2026

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s “ Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu,” an all-new Star Wars film opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “ Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? “Toy Story 5” is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and features an original score by Academy Award® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature. The film releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

These titles follow recent HDR by Barco releases from The Walt Disney Studio, including “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in 2025, and “Send Help” earlier this year. They join a diverse 2026 HDR by Barco programming slate which includes films that appeal to all demographics, and feature striking cinematography, visual effects or captivating color palettes that will look stunning in Barco’s high dynamic range cinema technology. “Hoppers,” also from Disney and Pixar, is currently playing in HDR by Barco theaters worldwide.

Based on the company’s patented Lightsteering technology, Barco’s approach to cinematic HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce images with highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

For more information on HDR by Barco, and to stay up-to-date with the latest news on locations and upcoming releases, visit: https://hdrbybarco.com/

