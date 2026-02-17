NAYA Therapeutics Appoints Jason D. Hurt, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Hurt’s Radiopharm Experience to Help Accelerate Clinical Development of NAYA’s Astatine-211 Targeted Alpha Therapies

NAYA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the next generation of cancer therapies through the development of astatine-211 (²¹¹At) targeted alpha therapies and natural killer (NK) cell engaging bifunctional antibodies, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Jason D. Hurt as its Chief Medical Officer.

“I’m excited to join NAYA at a key inflection point as they bring their highly-promising astatine-211 alpha therapies to the clinic,” commented Dr. Hurt, NAYA’s new Chief Medical Officer. “Astatine-211 is the cleanest alpha emitter and its short half-life, safety profile, and minimal toxicity make it an optimal choice for the next-generation of alpha therapies, particularly as supply chain breakthroughs show promise to unlock availability for widespread therapeutic use. NAYA’s candidates in multiple myeloma & HCC – two indications with limited alpha therapy options – are designed to precisely target and eradicate residual disease and help patients achieve durable cancer cures, tackling one of the most critical frontiers in oncology.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jason as our new Chief Medical Officer as NAYA assembles a world-class alpha therapy team to accelerate execution and clinical translation,” commented NAYA CEO Dr. Daniel Teper. “His significant experience in translating alpha therapy innovation to successful phase 1/2 trials will be critical to the execution of our ambitious development plans and to ensuring timely & high-quality early clinical data.”

Dr. Hurt is a physician-executive with deep experience in radiopharmaceutical and oncology drug development. As Chief Medical Officer at OranoMed and Senior Medical Director at Reata Pharmaceuticals, he led the advancement of breakthrough therapies across multiple indications. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and an MBA from Xavier University. He brings broad experience in clinical development leadership, regulatory strategy, and the specialized operational considerations required for radiopharmaceutical research and development.

About NAYA

NAYA Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the next generation of cancer therapies, aiming to unlock deep, durable cures that eradicate residual disease and help patients finish their fight against cancer. NAYA’s pipeline harnesses the transformational potential of two synergistic modalities, astatine-211 (²¹¹At) targeted alpha therapies & NK-cell-engaging bifunctional antibodies, with an initial focus on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) & multiple myeloma. Find out more at www.nayatx.com.

