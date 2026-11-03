Mailazy Launches Behavioral Emails: Reach Users the Moment They Act, or Get Stuck

Marketers write the trigger in one sentence. Mailazy sends the email when a user does something, or stops, and shows whether it worked.

Mailazy , the email automation platform for product teams, today launched Behavioral emails , available now on its Pro, Business and Enterprise plans. Emails now go out because of what each user does in the product, not because a date came around. A marketer types “If someone creates a project and doesn’t use it for 5 days, send them tips,” and Mailazy turns it into a working rule and an on-brand email draft.

The problem: users get stuck, and the email arrives on the wrong day

Most lifecycle emails still run on a calendar: day 1, day 3, day 7. A user who is stuck on day 2 waits for the schedule. A user who already finished setup still gets told to finish setup. Reaching people at the right moment needs a developer to build each trigger. So most teams build two or three and stop.

The fix: the user’s action sends the email

Every email starts from something the user did, or didn’t do:

They got stuck: “Signed up, no project in 3 days → send a nudge.”

They went quiet: “No login for 14 days → win-back email.”

Their trial is ending: “Trial ends in 2 days → reminder at 9am their time.”

Their payment failed: “Payment failed → email now, again in 3 days if not fixed.”

They hit a limit: “Hit the plan limit 3 times in a week → upgrade email.”

They showed buying intent: “Clicked the pricing link in an email → alert sales in Slack.”

The right moment, every time

Checked at the moment of sending. If the user did the thing while the email was waiting, they were skipped. Nobody gets told to do what they already did.

One email a day at most. Each person gets at most one behavioral email per day, across all rules. Upgrade, and every onboarding rule in that group stops.

Every skip has a reason. For each person, the rule shows what happened and why: sent, unsubscribed, already emailed today, acted while waiting.

Proof the moment mattered. Each rule has a goal, such as “creates a task within 7 days.” Keep a small holdout group, and Mailazy shows the lift against sending nothing. A/B tests compare versions.

AI writes the rules. User behavior sends the email.

AI runs only when a rule is created or changed. A person confirms the rule and the email. If something is unclear, Mailazy asks one question instead of guessing. After that, every send is decided by what the user did, checked by plain rules.

Track behavior once, then marketers own it

User actions arrive as events from the customer’s server through the Mailazy API, so nobody can fake them. The marketer describes the product in one line and gets 8-10 suggested events, each with code. Or the developer pastes one Install with AI prompt into Claude Code, Codex or Cursor, and it adds all the events.

Marketers can write rules before the events exist. Each rule waits and says when its events arrive. Mailazy never turns a rule on by itself.

“A calendar doesn’t know when a user is stuck. Their behavior does. Now the marketer who knows the customer writes the trigger in one sentence, the email arrives the moment it’s needed, and the holdout shows whether it helped. AI drafts the rule. It never decides who gets an email,” said Gopal Kumar, Head of Product at Mailazy.

Availability

Behavioral emails are available today. Pro ($199 a month) includes 10, and Enterprise has no limit. Teams on Free can upgrade from Billing and usage in the dashboard. Mailazy has no per-email fee and sends through each customer’s own SMTP provider, so their domain and sender reputation stay theirs.

Guide: mailazy.com/docs/guide/behavior-emails

About Mailazy

Mailazy is email automation for product teams. Product managers, growth marketers and the engineers who support them run onboarding automations, newsletters and event-triggered email from one dashboard.

Engineers connect it with one API call, and AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT can run it through the Mailazy MCP connector . Email goes out through each customer’s own SMTP provider, such as Amazon SES, SendGrid or Mailgun, so their domain and sender reputation stay theirs. Plans are priced by products and team members, with no per-email fee.

Learn more at mailazy.com .

Media contact:

Media Team

media@mailazy.com

SOURCE: Mailazy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire