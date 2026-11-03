Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Q3 2026 Results and Investor Presentation

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday November 12, 2026.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on November 12, at 2pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia’s website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: Thursday November 12, 2026

Topic: Q3 2026 Results Call for Investors

Webcast link:

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6ad0f04915a6cd001393e518

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Harkell Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire