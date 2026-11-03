Cineverse Licenses Indie Hit ‘Hundreds of Beavers’ to Dropout SVOD Comedy Platform, Plus 10 Titles to Eternal Family

Library of Premium Titles, Valued at Approximately $45 Million, Continues to Drive Revenue as Licensing Partnerships Expand with Streaming Services that Have Passionate Fandoms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Entertainment technology company and studio Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), has today announced new deals with streaming services Dropout and Eternal Family. The two companies have licensed premium content from Cineverse’s library. Spanning tens of thousands of titles, this library has a valuation of approximately $45 million and spans TV shows and feature films across genres with powerful fandoms, from horror to anime to documentaries to sports and to indie films.

Comedy streaming service Dropout has licensed Hundreds of Beavers, which is now available via SVOD at watch.dropout.tv . The wildly successful indie hit follows the story of a drunken applejack salesman who must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers. LA Times , The Washington Post and AV Club all included it as one of the best films of 2024 and Letterboxd named it 2024’s Highest Rated Comedy.

Eternal Family , the “hidden-gem video store,” has licensed 10 titles from Cineverse’s library, available to fans in the U.S. and Canada. These include unique films, rare finds and forgotten treasures such as Door (1988), Robot Carnival (1987), Night on the Galactic Railroad (1985), Mononoke (2007), Demon City Shinjuku (1988), Appleseed (1988), A Wind Named Amnesia (1990), and Crying Freeman (1988). To watch, visit www.eternal.tv .

“The value of our library of premium film and TV titles has never been greater, and our team is doing an exceptional job of maximizing revenue opportunities through our third-party licensing strategy,” said Cineverse President and Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka. “The investments we have made in this content continue to pay off in multiple ways: being a valuable source of acquired content for partners like Dropout and Eternal Family, while serving the core fandoms that seek great genre programming and indie darlings on our owned and operated VOD and FAST channels – driving licensing, subscription, and advertising revenue for our company.”

About Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Very Important People, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices. For more information and to browse the Dropout catalog, please visit Dropout.tv .

About Eternal Family

Eternal Family is an independent, ad-free streaming service dedicated to hidden-gem films and unique media. Launched in 2020 and inspired by the old bizarro video stores, it offers a thoughtfully curated collection of rare finds from around the world, spanning vintage animation, fantasy, sci-fi, horror, documentaries, experimental found media and much more. Available at Eternal.tv and through mobile and TV apps, Eternal Family is built on the idea that your favorite discoveries are often the ones you weren’t looking for.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com .

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@cineverse.com

Media Contact:

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.