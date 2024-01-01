Maddox Industrial Transformer Supports Reindustrialization of American Manufacturing Startups with a Free American-Made Transformer Donation

BATTLE GROUND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maddox Industrial Transformer announced a new initiative to support the resurgence of American manufacturing by donating a free, American-made transformer to a qualifying factory startup.









As the American reindustrialization movement grows, Maddox is taking action to support the next generation of manufacturers.

“Starting a company that actually makes things in the United States is super hard,” said Mac Spiller, CCO at Maddox Industrial Transformer. “Founders face the complexity of building physical production, and they’re also competing with cheap imports.”

To help this process, Maddox will provide a free padmount transformer, up to 1000 kVA, manufactured in the United States, to a factory startup working on meaningful domestic manufacturing.

Reindustrialization: Building the Next Era of Manufacturing in the United States

Reindustrialization is the movement to rebuild and grow America’s manufacturing capacity. It comes after decades of offshoring and reliance on foreign supply chains. It means making essential goods like industrial equipment, energy infrastructure, and advanced technologies in the United States again.

Maddox believes that supporting manufacturing startups is essential to reindustrialization.

“We can manufacture at scale in the U.S. again,” Mac added, “but only if we help each other.”

Powering American Factories

Transformers are a critical part of the electrical grid. They convert voltage to the levels factories need to run their equipment.

“It’s just one piece of building or rebuilding a factory, but it’s our little way of helping the next generation of American manufacturers get started,” Mac said.

How to Apply

Factory startups interested in receiving the transformer donation are encouraged to reach out directly. Maddox welcomes applications from founders building important products and scaling manufacturing operations right here in the United States.

To apply or nominate a startup, contact:

About Maddox Industrial Transformer

Maddox Industrial Transformer is an American transformer manufacturer. They provide new and remanufactured transformers (padmounts, substations, dry-types, polemounts) for commercial and industrial projects across the United States. Maddox has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for seven years in a row. They have supplied transformers for some of the biggest data center and renewable energy projects in the country. Their transformers power the lumber mills, manufacturing plants, and digital infrastructure that drive American industry.

