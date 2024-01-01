Walker & Dunlop Ranked #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender, #2 GSE Lender and #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender For 2025

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it was recognized as the largest Fannie Mae DUS® lender by volume in 2025, making it Fannie Mae’s #1 lending partner for the seventh consecutive year. In addition to being their largest multifamily lending partner by volume at $8.9 billion, W&D was also recognized by Fannie Mae as:





#1 Producer for Small Loans

#3 Producer for Structured Transactions

#4 Producer for Multifamily Affordable Housing

“ What a partnership! Seven years in a row as the largest Fannie Mae DUS® lender in the country speaks volumes about the people and execution of Walker & Dunlop and Fannie Mae,” said Willy Walker, chairman and CEO of Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop finished 2025 as the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® lender, with total volume of $7.9 billion, and received additional recognition from Freddie Mac as:

#2 Producer for Conventional Loans

#3 Producer for Student Housing Loans

#5 Producer for Small Balance Loans

“ We are extremely proud to have moved up from #4 to #3 with Freddie Mac after increasing loan origination volumes by 47% in 2025,” continued Walker.

On a combined basis, Walker & Dunlop finished the year as the #2 GSE lender, delivering $16.8 billion in loan volume to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“ Multifamily is by far the largest commercial real estate asset class in the United States, with over 50% of the commercial real estate debt outstanding being on multifamily properties,” added Walker. “ Being the second-largest GSE lender is not only a tremendous accomplishment, but places Walker & Dunlop at the very top of an exceedingly competitive and robust commercial real estate lending industry.”

