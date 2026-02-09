ATHA Energy Provides Post CAD $63 Million Financing Plans – Focused on Growth and Discovery at the Angilak Uranium Project

HIGHLIGHTS

On February 5 th , 2026, the Company completed two financings totaling CAD ~$63M ( See News Release ), including a strategic investment by Queens Road Capital;

The quantum and strong institutional support of the combined financings is recognition of the highly impactful results and project de-risking achieved during the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program;

ATHA is now one of the best capitalized uranium explorers globally, with funding secured for multiple exploration campaigns focused at its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project;

2026 Angilak Exploration Program will be the largest to date on the project, following up on the highly successful 2025 campaign, which resulted in the discovery of five new uranium showings – the new discoveries are within the Angikuni Basin and are in addition to the Lac 50 Deposit;

An additional diamond drill is being prepared for mobilization to Angilak by Base Diamond Drilling Ltd. – ATHA’s drilling service provider since 2024. The owner of Base along with ATHA’s CEO Troy Boisjoli led the ramp up in drilling activities at NexGen’s Rook I Project to ten diamond drills;

Full mobilization to Angilak will commence in March with exploration activities beginning in late April to early May;

2026 Exploration will focus on: Expanding the footprint of mineralization at the Lac 50 Deposit Corridor – which hosts the Lac 50 Deposit with a 2024 Exploration Target * ranging from 60.8 M lbs to 98.2 M lbs with an average grade range from 0.37% U 3 O 8 to 0.48% U 3 O 8 , and remains open and unconstrained. *The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The conceptual target for further exploration is based on available diamond drillhole data including the 2024 drill program results, and the ranges of potential quantity and grade were derived from conceptual vein wireframes, drill core assays, grade interpolation and applied uncertainty ranges. The Angilak Project technical report can be accessed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca; Mineralized RIB Corridor: Additional discoveries and expansion; KU-Nine Iron Corridor: Additional discoveries and expansion; Angilak greenfields: Acquiring full suit of geophysics coverage across the Angikuni Basin, identifying and de-risking additional targets using ATHA’s proven exploration approach.

Additional detailed information regarding the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program will be provided in Q1 2026.

ATHA Energy Corp. (TSX.V:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) (“ATHA” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce use of proceeds from its recently completed combined financing totaling approximately ~CAD $63 Million will focus on advancing its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada (Figure 1). Planning for the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program is underway, focusing on continued discovery and expansion along the MRC, KU-Nine Iron, and Lac 50 Deposit Corridors.

Additionally, ATHA will advance complete geophysical coverage across the entire Angikuni Basin utilizing its systematic derisking approach that resulted in the discovery of five new uranium showings within the Angikuni Basin. With complete coverage across the Angikuni, ATHA anticipates adding numerous additional derisked targets to its growing portfolio of drill ready areas.

The Company anticipates that the 2026 Angilak Exploration Program will be the largest to date at the project; the program will combined diamond drilling, aerial geophysics and surficial mapping – focused on discovery and expansion of known zones of mineralization. 2026 mobilization is scheduled to commence in March, including the arrival of an additional diamond drill. Exploration activities are slated to kick off the end of April to early May.

Photo 1: Angilak Uranium Project – Base Camp, Logging Facilities, Airstrip, & Core Storage

Photo 2: Angilak Uranium Project – Base Diamond Drill in Operation at Angilak

Figure 1: Angilak Uranium Project Location – Nunavut, Canada

References for Historic Diamond Drilling Results and Surficial Sampling

1 For additional information regarding ATHA’s Angilak Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled “Technical Report on the Angilak Property, Nunavut, Canada” with an effective date of October 14, 2025, prepared by Matt Batty, MSc, P. Geo, who is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, available under ATHA’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ATHA Energy

ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration Company focused on advancing exploration at scale at its flagship Angilak Project in southern Nunavut, where ATHA controls 100% of the Angikuni Basin. ATHA offers significant exposure to uranium discovery, controlling the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) across Canada’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, and 10% carried interest exposure in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO). ATHA is institutionally backed, led by a strategic investment from Queens Road Capital Investment (TSX: QRC).

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com and review ATHA’s company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

