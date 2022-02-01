MOCEAN Appoints Veteran Agency Executive Denise Wong as Chief Operating Officer

The Former Omnicom and Midnight Oil Executive Will Drive Innovation and Scale Across Agency Business Units

Reporting to CEO Michael McIntyre and partnering with the executive leadership team, Wong will manage all areas of agency operations including the implementation of innovation and business strategy, refinement of agency operating models, and scaling MOCEAN’s award-winning creative. She will also lead initiatives to foster deeper engagement through the alignment of employee values and agency vision while ensuring continued creative excellence and commitment to inclusion in the new hybrid work environment.

Wong joins with 25+ years of agency experience across multi-national agencies DDB, Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy and Grey. With a track record of delivering results on a global scale, she most recently served as President of George P. Johnson Experience Marketing and Midnight Oil, as well as CEO of Omnicom agency One & All.

“With our momentum and growth in entertainment and our expanding roster of consumer brand clients, it’s more important than ever that our strategic and operational leadership across our agency is world class. Denise’s deep experience in the advertising industry, along with her track record of innovation makes her a great fit for MOCEAN’s future goals,” said McIntyre.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at MOCEAN to help shape the agency’s future,” said Wong. “I have long admired the agency’s creativity; they are known for making some of the finest work in the industry. This is an agency that is well positioned for the evolving advertising and marketing business – with its stellar creative reputation, top talent and famous culture.”

The appointment coincides with the expansion of their social media discipline, the establishment of a brand design and experiential practice, and the implementation of several AI and information technologies.

About MOCEAN

Named one of the Best Places to Work for Innovators in 2023 by Fast Company and three-time Entertainment Agency of the Year, MOCEAN is a unique collaboration of strategy, creative and production experts. As an independent agency and full-service production studio, MOCEAN partners with clients such as Disney, Apple, Chevy, Netflix, The Cheesecake Factory, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery, moving people to action through the power of emotion. They are recognized leaders in creating the kind of strikingly original campaigns that energize audiences and consumers alike. Visit moceanla.com to learn more.

