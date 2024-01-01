Macnica Americas and Softron to Showcase Apple ProRes with ST 2110-22 on 100Gbps MEP100 Smart NIC at IBC2025

Demonstration to show real-time IP video workflow using compressed and uncompressed video over ST 2110, enabling live video ingest and playout over IP networks

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macnica Americas, a global technology innovator of IP design, networking solutions and AI/IoT technologies, will team with Softron Media Services at IBC2025 to demonstrate Apple ProRes compressed video over ST 2110-22, combined with the macOS Sequoia (15+) and the Macnica 100Gbps MEP100 Smart NIC.





The joint development between Macnica and Softron is expected to be the first delivery of Apple ProRes compressed video over the ST 2110-22 framework and IP networks.

Softron is the broadcast industry’s leading developer of professional video and broadcast software solutions for macOS. Broadcasters, content creators and media professionals around the world rely on the company’s applications to record, stream and play video content seamlessly and effortlessly across the macOS.

Macnica provides deep expertise in ST 2110 transport and IP media hardware. In April, the company expanded its MEP100 SmartNIC solution to include 100 Gbps support for SMPTE ST 2110 uncompressed audio and video on macOS.

Leveraging Softron’s expertise of developing macOS-native ingest and playout software with full ProRes support, Macnica can now add support for compressed video formats to the MEP100.

“Macnica and Softron share a vision of bringing professional ST 2110 workflows to the Mac platform,” said Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard. “While most ProRes solutions are limited to 10Gbps or 25Gbps, Macnica’s MEP100 provides access to 100Gbps of network speed to unleash the potential for faster live, remote and post-production production work for Apple-based content creators.”

“We’re excited to show IBC attendees how this new solution bridges live IP workflows and post-production workflows natively on the macOS using ST 2110,” said Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. “When paired with the Macnica’s MEP100 Smart NIC, Softron’s software makes the ST 2110 more powerful and accessible for Mac users, and creates a scalable, standards-based pathway for camera and gear manufacturers to adopt native IP streaming using ProRes.”

IBC Demo Location

Macnica and Softron anticipate bringing the MEP100 ProRes ST 2210-22 solution to market before the end of the year. To see this solution in action at IBC, visit Macnica and Softron representatives at booth #2.A46 in Hall 2.

About Macnica Americas

Macnica Americas is a leader in engineering and fulfillment services, specializing in imaging solutions, semiconductor distribution, and advanced supply chain management. With a commitment to global reach and local expertise, Macnica enables businesses to streamline development cycles and achieve faster, more efficient paths to market.

About Softron Media Services

Softron Media Services has been providing innovative, high-performance video solutions for broadcasters, post-production facilities, and live event professionals for over 40 years. Headquartered in Belgium with a global presence, Softron is known for its reliable, Mac-based software and hardware solutions for ingest, playout, streaming, and automation. Trusted by major media organizations around the world, Softron combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design to streamline complex video workflows and empower creative professionals. For more information, visit www.softron.tv.

