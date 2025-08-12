J.S. Held Acquires GHL Consultants Ltd., Further Expanding in Canada

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of Canadian-based GHL Consultants, Ltd., a fire engineering and building code consulting firm known for innovative solutions that bridge the gap between safety and design. GHL experts advise developers, architects, government agencies, legal counsel, and institutions, including hospitals and universities.

GHL Consultants strengthens and expands J.S. Held’s expertise in building code compliance and fire engineering.

As a result of the transaction, GHL clients now have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts. Commenting on the transaction, Founding Principal Andrew Harmsworth, M Eng, P Eng, PE, CP, FEC, shares, “Joining J.S. Held provides an enhanced platform to continue our growth trajectory. We look forward to working with J.S. Held’s global team of forensic architects, engineers, fire investigators, chemists, materials scientists, and building code experts.” He adds, “Our shared technical and scientific specialties are a key part of what led us to join J.S. Held.”

GHL experts have a well-deserved reputation for client satisfaction, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence in safety for the design, construction, and transformation of buildings, including:

Building Code Compliance – Focused on fire safety and accessibility provisions in Part 3 and Part 9 of the Canadian building codes and related safety codes, as well as the U.S. International Building Code and the NFPA Codes, GHL experts interpret and understand building construction for compliance with fire safety regulations and test standards, such as the UL, ULC, CSA and ASTM Standards. Working alongside structural, mechanical, and electrical engineers, their expertise extends to other parts of the Building Code.

Fire Engineering Solutions – Deep technical expertise in CFD fire modelling, hazard assessment, performance-based design, fire protection, and risk analysis equips the team to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions for building code compliance.

Wood Fire Safety – Having advised the provincial government on amending the building code for wood-framed construction, expanding from four to six stories – a code now adopted nationally; as well as being the fire engineer for the first 18 story tall mass timber building in Vancouver – GHL experts are uniquely positioned to advise developers and architects on the fire safety design of wood buildings.

Transportation – Specialized expertise developed over many years for application in the transportation sector drives GHL’s advisory services regarding the application of NFPA 130 in rapid transit systems and consulting engagements on port projects, airports, and unique infrastructure projects not prescriptively covered by the Building Code.

Certified Professional Services – GHL can facilitate the issuance of building permits through the Certified Professional (CP) program in the City of Vancouver and many other areas, including the Squamish Nation, thereby simplifying and expediting the processing of building and occupancy permit applications.

Legal and Forensic Services – Leveraging fire modelling science, understanding of the building code, and state-of-the-art fire science research, GHL experts serve as expert witnesses in mediation and litigation, reconstructing fire scenarios to analyze theories of cause, origin, and fire growth.

John Buscemi, P Eng, CP, GHL Managing Principal, shares, “Our clients will benefit from the technical expertise of J.S. Held in areas such as accident reconstruction; forensic animation; construction advisory; environmental, health, and safety; human factors; equipment consulting; and materials science.”

“Our team members across all levels will benefit from the J.S. Held Expert Branding Program, which includes marketing resources, mentorship, and training focused on service delivery, client development, and branding,” adds GHL Managing Principal K.M. Gary Chen, MASc, P Eng.

Building upon J.S. Held’s successful expansion in Canada, GHL brings decades of engineering and architecture expertise focused on the needs of the growing Canadian market.

Jim Stanilious, Senior Executive Vice President and J.S. Held Insurance Services Division Lead, comments on the acquisition, “GHL engineers and other team members’ technical knowledge enhances our ability to advise Canadian insurers; property owners and developers; provincial government agencies; and architectural, engineering, and law firms.”

GHL is now a part of the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held.

