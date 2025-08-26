IFT to Host Free Webinar on Leveraging AI for Faster Product Development Cycles

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is hosting a free webinar that will address how AI is transforming product development workflows and enhancing speed-to-result and production efficiencies at the R&D and formulation stages. Leveraging AI for Faster Product Development Cycles will also help attendees tap into the benefits of using AI in product development cycles to discover new opportunities in early-stage development as well as ways to optimize AI-driven insights to overcome technical challenges and customized formulations based on consumer data.





The webinar, which is being held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT on August 26, 2025, is sponsored by CoDeveloper, IFT’s proprietary AI-powered R&D platform. CoDeveloper delivers science into the product development process, accelerating formula development and overcoming technical roadblocks. Built by IFT’s team of food scientists for food scientists, it harnesses the computing speed of AI to connect users to IFT’s 85-plus years of peer-reviewed research and published content while they’re developing market-competitive products.

“Providing this cutting-edge education to the food system community is essential as we look to the future,” said Christie Tarantino-Dean, CEO of IFT. “AI is quickly becoming a necessary tool to operate efficiently and accelerate innovation. IFT is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, and we are excited to help the community leverage AI tools, like CoDeveloper, to create a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food future.”

Webinar panelists will include Mohamed Badaoui Najjar, PhD, R&D Senior Director of Digital Transformation & Global Specifications at PepsiCo; Michael Slater, Technical Director of Consulting at Improving; and Jay Gilbert, PhD, Director of Scientific Programs & Product Development at IFT.

Mohamed Badaoui Najjar partners across PepsiCo beverages R&D, supply chain, operations, and IT organizations to guide the design and delivery of the R&D tools of the future. He has 15 years of global industry experience, starting his career as a product developer. Michael Slater, meanwhile, leads consulting teams at Improving, a technology management and consulting services firm. Over his career, he has held a variety of software development positions in business intelligence, video game development, and coding bootcamps.

A former IFT Student Association (IFTSA) member, Jay Gilbert joined IFT in 2017 where he supported Divisions, IFT’s topical, interest-based groups. Gilbert now leads IFT’s new product development program and is the product lead for CoDeveloper, which was unveiled to the world last month at IFT FIRST, IFT’s annual food science, research, and technology event. To learn more about this revolutionary new R&D tool, go to https://codeveloper.ift.org.

Also at IFT FIRST, keynoter (and futurist) Steve Brown addressed how AI acceleration will redefine the next five years, a topic and session that he previewed in this exclusive IFT Brain Food Blog.

To learn more about the impact of AI on food and product development, register for the webinar here.

