Lyken.AI, Launches Corporate Website Ahead of Scale-Up

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce of the launch of the new corporate website for Lyken.AI, the Company’s flagship cloud compute platform. The new Lyken.AI website can be accessed here: https://www.lyken.ai/

This launch marks an important step in commercial acceleration for Lyken.AI, creating a central hub for customers, partners, vendors, and investors to engage with the Company’s differentiated platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions. The new website highlights Lyken’s full-stack infrastructure capabilities, strategic partnerships, and scalable deployment model.

“Lyken.AI is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and now with our 100% ownership position, we are positioned to help scale revenues and deliver a differentiated cloud compute platform to the market,” said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. “The new website articulates Lyken’s services and makes it more accessible to customers and partners.”

This milestone follows Alset AI’s earlier rebrand and repositioning of Cedarcross International Technologies into Lyken.AI, a next-generation PaaS provider created to address the urgent need for scalable AI infrastructure in Canada. Lyken’s model combines infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service capabilities, backed by a strong ecosystem of partners.

According to Fortune Business Insights, global infrastructure spend for AI is projected to grow from $46.15 billion in 2024 to $356.14 billion by 2032, a 29.1% CAGR, with North America expected to lead this expansion. With the launch of its corporate website, Lyken.AI is positioned to capture this growth by offering customers turnkey, margin-rich, and scalable compute solutions.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements in the release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lyken.AI’s ability to help scale Company revenue and deliver a differentiated cloud compute platform; the new website’s role in making Lyken.AI’s services more accessible to customers and partners and providing turnkey, margin-rich, and scalable compute solutions; and the projected increase in global infrastructure spending of AI, led by North America. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

