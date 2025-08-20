Lightwave Logic, Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Sundar Ramamurthy to Technical Advisory Board

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sundar Ramamurthy to its Technical Advisory Board.

Dr. Ramamurthy has over three decades of experience in the field of materials science and technology focused on innovation and commercialization in the semiconductor industry. Most recently, he was at Applied Materials leading a suite of businesses in the transistor and interconnect verticals including epitaxy, specialty semiconductors, and advanced packaging. He has a demonstrated track record of introducing new products, managing complex P&Ls, and delivering several billions of revenues and profits across some of the fastest growing semiconductor equipment markets. He has successfully built collaboration and strategic partnerships across the semiconductor ecosystem to further the industry roadmap.

“We are very excited to welcome Sundar to our Technical Advisory Board as we continue to build momentum behind our polymer platform and commercial strategy,” said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. “Sundar’s expertise in innovative materials science, proven track record commercializing new products, foundry relationships and knowledge of the semiconductor industry roadmap are highly relevant, and we look forward to his future contributions to Lightwave Logic.”

Dr. Ramamurthy added, “It is a privilege to be joining Lightwave Logic’s Technical Advisory Board at such an exciting time. The Company’s recent progress around commercialization and materials reliability are demonstrating that EO polymers are gaining relevance in the industry’s effort to facilitate higher data transmission speeds while meeting power consumption constraints. I am eager to bring my decades of experience to help accelerate commercialization and adoption of the Company’s polymer platform.”

Dr. Ramamurthy is currently advising large investment companies as well as research institutes on emerging technologies related to the compute and energy efficiency landscape. He serves on the advisory board for start-up companies as well as academia and is an active mentor at the Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship helping entrepreneurs develop sustainable solutions to global challenges. He holds a doctoral degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Minnesota and has > 30 US patents granted related to semiconductor technology scaling through materials innovation.

The Technical Advisory Board serves as a valuable resource to Lightwave Logic management, providing strategic planning and insights as the Company progresses its proprietary polymer platform. The Advisory Board brings together diverse industry perspectives and business experience along with deep technical expertise spanning laser and photonic integrated circuit (PIC) device design, fab operations, scaling to manufacturing, transfer to foundry, and AI/datacenter hardware and networking.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

