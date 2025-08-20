SideChannel Debuts Threat Intelligence Labs at DEF CON 33

SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) (“SideChannel”), a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology to emerging and middle market companies, debuted its Threat Intelligence Labs, Threat Mitigation platform, and related services at DEF CON 33 in Las Vegas. The new Insider Threat practice focuses on bringing research and intelligence to assessing, managing, and mitigating risk exposures associated with insider threats for enterprises across all verticals.

Insider Threats are risks posed by human behavior including staff, contractors, supply chain and third parties. Risks can be both intentional and unintentional in nature. The complexity and scale of the insider threat landscape can be difficult to solve resulting from a multitude of factors, including company culture, organizational operations, geo-political drivers, and access to resources. According to Mimecast’s “The State of Human Risk 2025,” “95% of all data breaches are caused by human error. Solving the challenge of risks generated from human behaviors and company culture requires a unique approach to identifying and assessing with ongoing mitigation. Threat landscapes may be vast, varies by organization and shifts daily.

SideChannel’s (IN)Side Threat Defense Lab brings innovative solutions, research and intelligence, top-tier operational security and information security consulting into a single pane-of-glass platform designed to assess and manage Insider Threat Defense. The Threat Defense platform is powered by our proprietary software, Enclave, aggregating asset intelligence, vulnerability detection, microsegmentation, and more. Automation streamlines both assessing insider threats and compliance risk, with a coalition of partners giving critical visibility into project management and threat mitigation on several fronts.

“Insider threats are often blind spots for organizations,” said SideChannel’s CEO, Brian Haugli. “By developing our Threat Intelligence Lab, including the Lab’s Threat Defense platform, and programs, we centralize the identification and mitigation of insider threats in a structured and proactive way.”

SideChannel clients benefit from our concentrated focus on identifying and mitigating insider threats that could derail business operations and growth. The Insider Threat Defense Platform also seamlessly integrates with SideChannel’s advisory services.

“With insider threats on the rise, it’s critical for businesses to recognize the real dangers that originate from risks driven by a culture of risky human behaviors,” said SideChannel’s VP of Insider Threat Labs, Lauren Trujillo, who recently joined the company to lead the Threat Intelligence Lab development. “Building a holistic mitigation platform, easier to procure programs, and curating an ecosystem of partners dedicated to continuously innovating the approach to continuity, we are creating a realistic path for insider threat assessment and management across all business functions. Making Threat Defense attainable for companies of all sizes with varying access to resources. Our goal is to develop a culture that drives innovation by eliminating risky behavior and enables drive continuity across the industry.”

