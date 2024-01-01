Adobe Delivers New AI Innovations, Assistants and Models Across Creative Cloud to Empower Creative Professionals

Adobe delivers new AI innovations and industry’s top AI models across Creative Cloud apps – including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere and Illustrator – empowering creative professionals to save time, meet the rising demand for creative content and work with greater power, precision and control.

New AI Assistant in Photoshop, powered by agentic AI, enables creative professionals to scale their work and free up time by instructing the assistant to help on a series of repetitive tasks and surface personalized recommendations, all while maintaining creative control.

New AI-powered capabilities in Firefly Boards, including image upscaling and prompt generation, empower creative teams to move even faster from inspiration to concept with collaborative ideation.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Adobe MAX – the world's largest creativity conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) introduced an array of new AI innovations and models into its flagship Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere and Illustrator, to empower creative professionals with greater precision and control. These innovations – which include one-click tools for compositing and masking – and new performance upgrades across apps save creative professionals time across each stage of their creative process, freeing them up to take on more work and meet the rising global demand for creative content. Adobe introduced new image upscaling and prompt generation in Firefly Boards, its collaborative AI ideation space along with new Firefly Creative Production for bulk editing thousands of images at once.









Adobe showcased the new AI Assistant in Photoshop on the web, powered by agentic AI, along with conversational AI assistants in Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly. The new AI Assistant delivers even more power, control and potential time-savings, enabling creative professionals to chat with the assistant and instruct it to take on a series of creative tasks, provide personalized recommendations and offer tutorials for accomplishing complex creative work. It’s easy to switch between conversations with the assistant and manual tools like sliders to adjust brightness and contrast, giving creative professionals more control.

“We’re delivering several groundbreaking AI tools and models into creative professionals’ go-to apps, so they can harness the tremendous economic and creative opportunities presented by the rising global demand for creative content,” said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product marketing, creative professionals, Adobe. “With AI that gives creative professionals more power, precision and control – and time-savings – Creative Cloud is truly the creative professional’s best friend.”

Groundbreaking AI tools and models infused across Creative Cloud apps

Adobe worked closely with its community to embed AI-powered creation and editing tools across its creative apps, equipping creative professionals with pixel-level control, precision tooling and time savings at every stage of their creative journey. New AI capabilities across Creative Cloud apps include:

Generative Fill with partner models in Photoshop: Enhanced results in Generative Fill with new partner AI models – including Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Kontext and Firefly Image Models to give creative professionals the ability to make precise, instructional edits to add, remove or modify content with simple prompts, while preserving the coherence and visual harmony of a scene.

Enhanced results in Generative Fill with new partner AI models – including Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Kontext and Firefly Image Models to give creative professionals the ability to make precise, instructional edits to add, remove or modify content with simple prompts, while preserving the coherence and visual harmony of a scene. Generative Upscale in Photoshop: Instant resolution enhancements now include the option to leverage Topaz Labs’ AI to upscale small, cropped or low-resolution images into 4K with realistic detail. Generative Upscale is particularly valuable when working with assets generated with models that don’t produce high-resolution images.

Instant resolution enhancements now include the option to leverage Topaz Labs’ AI to upscale small, cropped or low-resolution images into 4K with realistic detail. Generative Upscale is particularly valuable when working with assets generated with models that don’t produce high-resolution images. Harmonize in Photoshop: Seamlessly blends people or objects into new scenes, matching light, color and tone for natural, realistic results – completing the bulk of the compositing process, freeing up the designer to focus on crafting the final details.

Seamlessly blends people or objects into new scenes, matching light, color and tone for natural, realistic results – completing the bulk of the compositing process, freeing up the designer to focus on crafting the final details. AI Object Mask in Premiere (public beta) : Automatically identifies and isolates people and objects in video frames so that they can be edited and tracked without the need for manual rotoscoping. Object Mask makes the process of color grading, blurring and adding special effects to a moving background quicker and easier.

(public beta) Automatically identifies and isolates people and objects in video frames so that they can be edited and tracked without the need for manual rotoscoping. Object Mask makes the process of color grading, blurring and adding special effects to a moving background quicker and easier. Rectangle, Ellipse and Pen Masking in Premiere (public beta) : Precision tools for isolating specific areas of a video frame, so that video professionals can make targeted adjustments, add effects and make corrections easily.

(public beta) Precision tools for isolating specific areas of a video frame, so that video professionals can make targeted adjustments, add effects and make corrections easily. Fast Vector Mask in Premiere (public beta) : A redesigned masking tool that offers faster tracking, bi-directional tracking and 3D perspective tracking.

(public beta) A redesigned masking tool that offers faster tracking, bi-directional tracking and 3D perspective tracking. Assisted Culling in Lightroom (public beta): A highly customizable tool that helps creative professionals quickly identify the best images in large photo collections, with the ability to filter for different levels of focus, angles and sharpness.

Adobe is bringing more than 100 new innovations to the latest Creative Cloud release, along with performance upgrades.

Industry’s top AI models in the best creative tools

Adobe offers creative professionals the choice to use industry’s top AI models for video, audio, imaging and design – all at one price, directly in Adobe’s creative tools without having to leave their workflow. Customers can ideate and create with a choice of Adobe’s commercially safe Firefly models, models from its partners across the industry and new, personalized Firefly Custom Models.

New Firefly Image Model 5

Adobe’s Firefly models include the new, commercially safe Firefly Image Model 5 (public beta) – its most advanced image generation and editing model yet. Capable of generating images in native 4MP resolution without upscaling, the latest Firefly Image Model excels at photorealistic details that capture lighting and texture. Image Model 5 generates lifelike portraits of people with anatomical accuracy and delivers major advancements in complex, multi-layered compositions and natural movement.

Firefly Image Model 5 brings together image generation and editing, powering Firefly’s new Prompt to Edit tool that lets creative professionals describe edits to an image in their own words. The model will also power Layered Image Editing (in development) for precise, context-aware compositing that ensures every change remains visually coherent.

New models from Adobe’s partners

Adobe integrated new partner models in its Creative Cloud apps, including Topaz Bloom and Topaz Gigapixel models in Photoshop to power Generative Upscale. Adobe also integrated Topaz Bloom and ElevenLabs Multilingual v2, which excels at generating voiceovers, into Firefly. These models join Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext in Photoshop as options for creators in Generative Fill. Adobe delivers top models from across the industry into Firefly as they’re released, which currently includes models from Adobe, Black Forest Labs, Google, Ideogram, Luma AI, Moonvalley, OpenAI, Pika and Runway.

New Firefly Custom Models

Adobe is bringing Firefly Custom Models (private beta) to creative professionals, directly in the Firefly app, with early access to the beta through a waitlist. First introduced to Firefly enterprise customers, Firefly Custom Models lets creative professionals easily personalize their own AI models to generate a series of assets with visual consistency in their unique style. Personalizing Firefly Custom Models is as simple as dragging and dropping images that creative professionals have the right to use. Custom Models are private by default and require authorization from the creative professional who created them for others to access them. Custom Models will be available to use in the Firefly app or Firefly Boards.

New AI-powered ideation tools in Firefly Boards

In Firefly Boards, Adobe’s collaborative, AI-powered ideation surface, creative professionals can now move even faster from inspiration to concept with new features that offer greater control and creative flexibility. New Rotate Object capabilities enable creative professionals to convert 2D images into 3D where they can position objects and people in different poses and rotate them to show different perspectives. New PDF exporting and bulk image downloading streamline the process of organizing and collaborating on visual concepts across projects.

New updates to Firefly Boards add to a suite of new tools Adobe recently introduced, including Presets for generating images in diverse styles with a single click and Generative Text Edit for instantly changing the text in a photo or other visual asset.

Introducing Firefly Creative Production

Today, Adobe is expanding access to Firefly Creative Production (private beta) directly in the Firefly app. Firefly Creative Production is an AI-powered batch editing solution that enables creative professionals and their teams to edit thousands of images at once – automatically replacing backgrounds, applying consistent color grading and cropping through an easy-to-use, no-code interface.

Pricing and availability

Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Upscale with access to partner models, as well as Harmonize are all generally available to customers today. Premiere’s AI Object Mask, Rectangle, Ellipse and Pen Masking and Fast Vector Mask are all available in beta today, as is Lightroom’s new AI Assisted Culling feature.

Firefly’s Prompt to Edit capability is generally available to Firefly customers today with Firefly Image Model 5 and partner models from Black Forest Labs, Google and OpenAI.

Firefly Image Model 5 is available in public beta today.

Firefly Custom Models is in private beta and will begin rolling out next month; customers can sign up today to join the waitlist for early access. Firefly Creative Production is in private beta and will begin rolling out to customers who have access to premium generative AI features next month.

Photoshop AI Assistant is available through a private beta waitlist.

Through December 1, Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers can enjoy unlimited image generations with all Firefly and partner models, plus unlimited video generations with the Firefly Video Model. More on Firefly pricing and plans here.

Adobe’s Approach to AI

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. It views AI as a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity and believes that generative AI can be developed responsibly, starting with respect for creators’ rights. For information on our approach to generative AI, visit: https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html.

