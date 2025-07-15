Lumus Expands Partnership with Quanta to Scale Mass Manufacturability of Reflective Waveguide-Based Optical Engines for AR Glasses

Quanta’s transition to dedicated automated manufacturing lines supports Lumus’ next-generation optical engines and reinforces supply chain readiness at scale.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumus, the pioneering developer of reflective (geometric) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced an expanded partnership with Quanta Computer Inc., a global technology manufacturing leader, and long-time Lumus supply chain partner for its optical engines. The collaboration strengthens Lumus’ supply chain infrastructure and affirms the company’s readiness to deliver mass-manufactured waveguide-based optical engines to support the growing AR market.

As part of the expansion, Quanta has invested in dedicated production lines tailored to Lumus’ waveguide technology and transitioned to an automated manufacturing approach. These advances have enabled higher-yield, cost-effective production of thinner, more compact waveguides – laying the groundwork for future generations of high-performance, consumer-ready AR glasses.

“One of the most persistent misconceptions about geometric (reflective) waveguides is that they are inherently difficult to manufacture at scale,” said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus. “Our work with Quanta over the past several years proves otherwise. Through sustained investment in automation, process optimization, and dedicated infrastructure, we’ve established a clear, scalable path to volume production.”

To date, more than 55,000 Lumus waveguides have been shipped to customers, with the vast majority produced by global partners, such as Quanta, over the past five years. Because Lumus waveguides are designed to be manufactured on a unified infrastructure, all field-of-view variants, from low to high fields of view, are produced using the same streamlined process.

This shared platform approach ensures consistency in output while reducing complexity and cost for OEMs. It also accelerates the development of next-generation products, as new waveguides can be brought to market using existing infrastructure without retooling or process changes.

“Our goal has always been to align best-in-class optical performance with manufacturability,” added Grobman. “This partnership extension reinforces that commitment and positions us – and our partner – to meet demand as AR transitions from early adoption to scale.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Lumus and support the next phase of consumer AR innovation,” said C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President of Quanta Computer Inc. “Our investment in automation and dedicated optical engine lines reflects our confidence in the scalability of geometric waveguides and the strength of Lumus’ technology. Together, we are building a high-efficiency manufacturing model that is both future-ready and production-proven.”

For imagery, please see here.

About Lumus

Lumus reflective (geometric) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field-of-view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus’ manufacturing processes, supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several AR products, including Thales’ Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics’ xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo’s ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as MediThinQ’s ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

About Quanta Computer

Quanta Computer Inc. is a Fortune Global 500 company headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Founded in 1988 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1999, Quanta is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) specializing in high-performance computing solutions. The company provides advanced computing hardware solutions across various sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, smart automotive systems, AIoT applications, and more. In fiscal year 2024, Quanta reported consolidated revenues of approximately US$44 billion and employed over 65,000 professionals globally. The company has expanded its global presence with manufacturing and service facilities across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, please visit Quanta Computer’s Website at http://www.quantatw.com/.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

Griffin360

212-481-3456 ext. 16

397978@email4pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumus-expands-partnership-with-quanta-to-scale-mass-manufacturability-of-reflective-waveguide-based-optical-engines-for-ar-glasses-302504441.html

SOURCE Lumus