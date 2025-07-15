IQST – IQSTEL Expands Tech Portfolio with Launch of IQ2Call, Delivering Vertical AI-Telecom Integration to Target the $750B Global Market

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) proudly announces the launch of IQ2Call, a next-generation, AI-powered call center service developed by its artificial intelligence subsidiary, Reality Border. Designed to eliminate wait times and provide intelligent, adaptive scalability, IQ2Call merges IQSTEL’s telecom infrastructure with advanced AI to create a revolutionary customer engagement platform.

IQ2Call is currently being deployed with its first batch of customers in Spain and the United States, marking the start of its global rollout. The solution offers enterprise-grade performance with real-time analytics, zero wait times, and the ability to instantly scale operations from 1 to 100+ agents — all while maintaining full compliance and multilingual support.

“IQ2Call is a game-changer,” said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. “It empowers companies to reinforce their brand with instant service, intelligent automation, and seamless scalability — all supported by our global telecom backbone.”

A $496 Billion Opportunity for Disruption

The global call center services market was valued at approximately $496 billion in 2024, with projections to exceed $750 billion by 2030, driven by rising customer experience demands, multilingual support requirements, and the shift toward automation. IQ2Call is designed to meet this growing need with an AI-first architecture that solves the long-standing limitations of traditional call centers — including long wait times, staffing challenges, and inconsistent service quality.

Supporting IQSTEL’s High-Tech, High-Margin Product Strategy

The launch of IQ2Call is part of IQSTEL’s broader strategy to expand beyond traditional telecom services and deliver high-tech, high-margin solutions that leverage its global infrastructure and strong commercial relationships. By integrating cutting-edge AI with core telecommunications capabilities, IQSTEL is reinforcing its transformation into a technology powerhouse while creating new value streams and margin expansion opportunities. IQ2Call is a prime example of how the company is capitalizing on its platform to deploy scalable, revenue-generating innovations.

Vertical Integration Meets Scalable Intelligence

This launch represents a vertical integration between IQSTEL’s telecom services and its growing high-tech AI solutions portfolio. It positions IQSTEL uniquely in the $496 billion global call center industry, delivering intelligent solutions with unmatched reliability, compliance, and brand value.

“Reality Border has become the R&D department for IQSTEL’s emerging technologies,” said José Enrique Puente, CEO of Reality Border. “We started with immersive virtual reality solutions, evolved into conversational AI with Airweb.ai, and now deliver full-stack call center automation through IQ2Call.ai. We are proud to be recognized as AI experts for telecom applications — and we have more groundbreaking services under development.”

Core Features of IQ2Call

Zero Wait Time : Customers connect instantly — no hold music, no queues

: Customers connect instantly — no hold music, no queues Auto-Scaling : From 1 to 100+ AI agents with a single click during demand surges

: From 1 to 100+ AI agents with a single click during demand surges Train Once, Deploy Anywhere : One setup, global consistency across regions

: One setup, global consistency across regions Time Zone Freedom : 24/7 coverage with AI agents that never sleep

: 24/7 coverage with AI agents that never sleep Fluent in 50+ Languages : Real-time multilingual voice automation, no translators needed

: Real-time multilingual voice automation, no translators needed Voice AI : Automates up to 95% of interactions across 50+ languages

: Automates up to 95% of interactions across 50+ languages Smart Escalation : Flawless handover from AI to human agents when needed

: Flawless handover from AI to human agents when needed Live Monitoring : Real-time call transcription, sentiment analysis, and coaching tools

: Real-time call transcription, sentiment analysis, and coaching tools Performance Analytics : Track KPIs, satisfaction, and compliance at scale

: Track KPIs, satisfaction, and compliance at scale 24/7 Uptime: 99.8% system availability guaranteed

Flexible Plans for All Business Models

Choose from:

Full AI : 100% AI-driven phone agents

: 100% AI-driven phone agents Hybrid : 50% AI / 50% human agent mix

: 50% AI / 50% human agent mix Human-First: 90% human agents with 10% AI augmentation

Available across sectors such as Telecommunications, Healthcare, Finance, E-commerce, and more, IQ2Call is a transformative tool for businesses seeking operational excellence and brand enhancement through AI.

“We’ve built this company from $13 million in revenue in 2018 to nearly $300 million last year,” said Iglesias. “We understand how to grow healthy, scalable businesses. With IQ2Call, we’re applying that same disciplined approach, focused on long-term value creation and supporting our clients achieve their growth goals too.”

Visit www.IQ2Call.ai to watch the video and schedule a personalized demo to discover how IQ2Call can reshape your business operations.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a multinational technology company providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: The Company uses certain financial calculations such as Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Assets and Return on Equity as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company’s core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company’s results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes, in addition to non-operational expenses like interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization; items that we believe are not indicative of our operating performance, such as:

Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities: These adjustments reflect unrealized gains or losses that are non-operational and subject to market volatility.

Loss on Settlement of Debt: This represents non-recurring expenses associated with specific financing activities and does not impact ongoing business operations.

Stock-Based Compensation: As a non-cash expense, this adjustment eliminates variability caused by equity-based incentives.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA offers a clearer view of the cash-generating potential of its business, excluding non-recurring, non-cash, and non-operational impacts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes, non-cash and certain other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend”, “could” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

