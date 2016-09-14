Zenoti’s Innergize 2025 Returns to Seattle With Focus on Industry Growth and AI Innovation

More than 1,000 global leaders in the beauty, wellness and fitness spaces are expected to attend the event, which will feature keynote insights, tech showcases and a $50,000 business growth pitch prize

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zenoti , the leading cloud software solution powering more than 30,000 beauty and wellness businesses globally, today announced the return of Innergize , its flagship industry event. Innergize 2025 will take place from September 14 to 16 in Seattle, gathering over 1,000 salon, medspa, spa, fitness and wellness leaders from around the world.

Focused on business growth and AI acceleration, Innergize 2025 will spotlight innovation, business scalability and technology-enhanced guest experiences, aligning with the growing demand for digital-first engagement in the industry. Backed by Zenoti’s commitment to industry advancement, Innergize 2025 will feature insights such as harnessing the power of AI to achieve remarkable business success, connecting emerging trends with tangible strategies, and clear, practical steps to provide excellent customer service.

“Innergize 2025 is about bringing together the most innovative minds in beauty, fitness and wellness to exchange real-world insights, spark innovation and elevate the entire industry,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. “We’re excited to welcome our community back to Seattle, home of Zenoti, and deliver an experience that’s as meaningful for emerging businesses as it is for well-established brands.”

Key Highlights of Innergize 2025:

World-class speakers, including Mark Sanborn , leadership expert and best-selling author; Louie Schwartzberg , award-winning and visionary filmmaker; Dave Mortensen , Co-founder and CEO of Purpose Brands; Lynn Heublein , Co-founder and CEO of SkinSpirit; Liz Allison , CEO of Tricoci Salon & Spa; Tom Kuhn , Founder & CEO of Qnity; and over 30 more thought leaders

The Deep End pitch competition, awarding a $50,000 prize and executive coaching to one standout business idea aimed at disrupting the beauty and wellness industry

Attendees will gain practical insights from tactical workshops, hear from inspirational keynotes, and connect with peers and thought leaders shaping the future of the industry. Zenoti’s innovations, highlighted in the newly released 2025 Benchmark Report , will be front and center as businesses look to boost retention, increase profitability, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Registration is now open at www.innergize.me . Early registrants can take advantage of preferred hotel rates and secure access to limited-seating sessions and networking receptions.

About Zenoti

With the industry’s most complete end-to-end, growth-focused software platform, Zenoti helps more than 30,000 beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Business owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry’s premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 1,000 business leaders and innovators in 2024 and will be held in Seattle in 2025. For more about Zenoti, visit zenoti.com

