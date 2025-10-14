TeamViewer announces integration of Digital Employee Experience (DEX), Remote Connectivity, and Intelligence with Agentforce IT Service

TeamViewer DEX provides AI-driven insights to help IT teams work smarter, resolve issues faster, and minimize disruptions.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced the integration of its Digital Employee Experience (DEX), Remote Connectivity, and AI capabilities with Salesforce’s new Agentforce IT Service at Dreamforce 2025.

With employees relying on a growing stack of apps and devices, disruptions are inevitable. TeamViewer DEX continuously monitors the digital workplace in real time across endpoints and applications, detecting and fixing issues before they derail the workday. By automatically resolving many recurring problems, it keeps staff focused on their jobs instead of losing time to IT troubleshooting, while freeing IT teams to concentrate on more strategic tasks. Built to scale with an organization, DEX ensures consistent performance and support as the number of devices and users grows. When a case does require human attention, TeamViewer Tensor enables IT to step in remotely without leaving Salesforce, ensuring fast resolution and a seamless workflow.

Additionally, the integration extends Agentforce IT Service with TeamViewer Intelligence, delivering a powerful agentic AI solution. These capabilities transform how end users engage with automated remediations, supporting autonomous issue resolution without disrupting their work. TeamViewer Intelligence further enriches the process by capturing session details and delivering AI-driven insights that help IT teams quickly identify root causes, prevent recurring issues, and maintain a more reliable digital workplace.

Key features include Session Insights, which automatically documents support sessions with smart tags and step-by-step resolution records that can be added directly to Agentforce IT Service tickets, ensuring full auditability and knowledge continuity, and CoPilot, which analyzes devices in context to pinpoint root causes, suggest effective solutions, and reduce time spent on troubleshooting.

“We’re building Agentforce IT Service to transform IT from a reactive, ticket-based model to a proactive, conversational, and agentic solution – TeamViewer brings deep expertise in remote connectivity and Digital Employee Experience, making the future of IT support agentic,” said Alex Wallner, CEO Central Europe, Salesforce.

“Integrating TeamViewer with Agentforce IT Service helps deliver an agentic, AI-powered solution that helps execute IT operations,” said Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer at TeamViewer. “This integration puts intelligent guidance and actionable insights directly into the workflow, enabling IT teams to resolve issues with greater precision, anticipate needs proactively, and drive a more resilient and productive digital workplace.”

The integration will be available within Agentforce IT Service, allowing customers to activate it directly with their licensed TeamViewer account. This ensures a smooth setup and immediate usability for IT teams.

This integration builds on TeamViewer’s long-standing collaboration with Salesforce, supporting IT and after-sales teams across industries. With TeamViewer Tensor, agents can securely access IT and OT devices to diagnose and resolve issues, while Assist AR provides real-time visual guidance. Session data, transcripts, and AI-generated summaries are captured in Salesforce for auditability, and integration with Slack further streamlines collaboration and resolution.

Salesforce, Dreamforce, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving, and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, around 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

