More agencies adopt technology designed to Protect Life in the communities they serve

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced new state and local public safety deployments and expansions nationwide, as agencies upgrade operations with less-lethal weapons, cameras, drones, real-time operations solutions, and AI tools.

Baton Rouge Police Department (LA) is upgrading its body cameras, in-car cameras, and TASER devices while adding Dedrone counter-drone technology for real-time airspace security, and Axon Virtual Reality for hands-on officer training.

is upgrading its body cameras, in-car cameras, and TASER devices while adding Dedrone counter-drone technology for real-time airspace security, and Axon Virtual Reality for hands-on officer training. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (TX) adopted a comprehensive Axon technology system that connects Fire, EMS, Constables, Justice, and other departments across the county.

adopted a comprehensive Axon technology system that connects Fire, EMS, Constables, Justice, and other departments across the county. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (CA) , the state’s fourth-largest county by area, is adding new Axon Body 4 cameras, upgrading its real-time awareness capabilities with Axon Fusus, and supporting report writing with Draft One to give deputies valuable time back in the field.

, the state’s fourth-largest county by area, is adding new Axon Body 4 cameras, upgrading its real-time awareness capabilities with Axon Fusus, and supporting report writing with Draft One to give deputies valuable time back in the field. Chattanooga Police Department (TN) renewed and expanded its partnership with Axon, equipping officers with TASER 10 energy devices, Axon Body 4 cameras, Fleet 3 in-car camera systems, and digital evidence management software.

“I believe for most citizens, body-worn cameras provide accountability and confidence for what we do,” said Undersheriff Don Sharp, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. “Working with Axon on adopting the latest camera technology will strengthen trust with our community.”

For more information: Axon | Protect Life – Axon.com

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Responsible Innovation at Axon

At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility .

Please visit https://investor.axon.com and https://www.axon.com/newsroom for more information.

Media Contact:

Kate MacKinnon

Vice President, Communications

press@axon.com

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SOURCE Axon