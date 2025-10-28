Horror Master and Iconic Composer JOHN CARPENTER In Partnership with Veeps.com and Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting To Perform Global Livestream Halloween Concert from Los Angeles on October 31, 2025

One-Night-Only Event Marks Carpenter’s Return To The Stage,

Streaming LIVE Worldwide on Halloween Night

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today that this Halloween, legendary filmmaker and composer John Carpenter will perform live in Los Angeles, with the full performance broadcast worldwide via livestream on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11PM EST/8PM PDT. His films helped define modern horror. His music still haunts your dreams.

The special event, JOHN CARPENTER LIVE: HALLOWEEN FROM LOS ANGELES, will be captured in front of a live audience in Downtown L.A. and streamed globally for one night only. Fans everywhere will be able to experience Carpenter performing his most iconic themes and fan favorites on Halloween night the way they were meant to be heard. This fall 2025 mini-tour marks Carpenters first public performances since 2018.

“I’ve been setting my nightmares, dreams, and visions to music for a very long time,” said Carpenter, who has composed scores for more than 20 films and released four albums of Lost Themes. “Partnering with Bloody Disgusting and Veeps lets us share that experience beyond Los Angeles and New York, so music and horror fans everywhere can feel it live, loud, and in real time this Halloween.”

The Halloween performance will feature Carpenter onstage with longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

“Fans come first at Bloody Disgusting,” said Michael Roffman, Executive Director of Business Development. “There is no better Halloween treat for our family than seeing John Carpenter live, on a Friday night, on All Hallows Eve.”

Ticket access for the livestream will be available to fans globally on VEEPS.com, and Screambox subscribers in the U.S. can stream the concert live at 8pm PDT. This marks the first live streaming event available on Screambox – powered by Bloody Disgusting, the horror division of Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS). For more details on how to watch, go to theofficialjohncarpenter.com .

JOHN CARPENTER LIVE: HALLOWEEN FROM LOS ANGELES is produced by Storm King Productions, the production company founded and led by Sandy King in association with Bloody Disgusting and VEEPS.com, a Live Nation company.

For full details and livestream access information, visit http://theofficialjohncarpenter.com

ABOUT JOHN CARPENTER

As director, writer, producer and composer, John Carpenter has shaped the language of genre cinema for nearly five decades, beginning with his 1978 breakthrough, Halloween. His filmography includes The Thing, The Fog, Christine, In the Mouth of Madness, Assault on Precinct 13, Escape from New York, Escape from L.A., the Oscar®-nominated Starman, Big Trouble in Little China, Village of the Damned, Vampires, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, Ghosts of Mars and The Ward.

For television, Carpenter received the Cable ACE Award for writing the HBO film El Diablo, and directed the acclaimed, Emmy®-winning Elvis, starring Kurt Russell. With Tobe Hooper, he co-directed Showtime’s Body Bags, and most recently created, produced and directed the Peacock docu-horror series John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.

As a composer and recording artist, Carpenter helped define the sound of modern horror with his minimalist, synth-driven scores. In addition to his classic film themes, he has released multiple studio projects, including the Lost Themes albums and the Anthology recordings collecting his most celebrated score work.

Alongside his wife and creative partner Sandy King, Carpenter is also the co-founder of Storm King Comics, an award-winning line of comic books and graphic novels.

Carpenter is the recipient of numerous career honors, including the Le Carrosse d’Or (Golden Coach) from the French Directors’ Guild at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival; lifetime achievement recognition from the Bram Stoker Awards, the Online Film Critics Society, and the Saturn Awards’ George Pal Memorial Award. He is being honored in 2025 with a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and for the first time in his career will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Born in Carthage, New York and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Carpenter attended the University of Southern California School of Cinema, where he directed his first theatrically released feature, the 1975 sci-fi film Dark Star.

ABOUT BLOODY DISGUSTING



Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse ‘s horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the genre’s leading website at bloody-disgusting.com; Bloody FM, the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse’s publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers the fastest-growing streaming video service, SCREAMBOX, available as SVOD and FAST channels for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

ABOUT VEEPS

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

