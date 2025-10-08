Luminopia Awarded on TIME’s List of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies 2025

The company was recognized by TIME for reimagining pediatric treatment for lazy eye, the leading cause of vision loss in children

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Luminopia, Inc. , a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced that it was named to TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 . This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The World’s Top HealthTech Companies 2025 ranking recognizes leading innovators advancing healthcare globally through technology. Companies were evaluated using three primary data sources: Financial Performance Metrics, Reputation Analysis, and Online Engagement. Out of thousands of HealthTech companies reviewed, the top 400 were recognized for their outstanding performance across these critical areas. Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Luminopia was recognized for its modern, FDA-cleared treatment for pediatric amblyopia, commonly referred to as “lazy eye,” that allows patients to watch TV within a virtual reality (VR) headset to improve their vision.

“We’re proud that our first-of-its-kind lazy eye treatment is being acknowledged by TIME alongside other impressive innovators in the healthcare technology space,” said Scott Xiao, Co-Founder and CEO of Luminopia. “This esteemed recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to using technology to make lazy eye therapy as effective and engaging as possible, ultimately improving patient outcomes and helping children avoid permanent vision loss.”

Lazy eye, or amblyopia, affects about one child in every classroom in the U.S. and is the most common cause of vision loss in kids. For decades, the standard of care has been eye-patching, a treatment that forces patients to cover their “good eye.” This often causes disruptions in children’s daily lives, making learning, sports and socializing with friends challenging. Luminopia reimagines this outdated approach with the first FDA-cleared, VR-based therapeutic for any medical condition.

Luminopia works differently than eye-patching with its binocular approach to treatment and allows patients to watch their favorite TV shows through a VR headset for one hour a day, six days a week as therapy. Its proprietary software modifies content in real time, encouraging the brain to use both eyes together.

To keep patients engaged and looking forward to treatment, Luminopia has built a robust content library of more than 1,100 hours of popular, kid-friendly programming from leading media brands, including Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Sesame Workshop and, most recently, The Pokémon Company International.

Cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to 12 years and validated through a series of clinical trials and robust real-world evidence, Luminopia is transforming care for children with lazy eye across the U.S. It’s being prescribed today in top eye institutes, children’s hospitals and private practices across the country.

To learn more, visit www.luminopia.com.

About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating digital therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA approval¹ and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children’s Hospital and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

About Luminopia

Luminopia is the first FDA-approved¹ digital therapeutic for a neuro-visual disorder, indicated to improve vision in children with amblyopia. With Luminopia, patients choose TV shows and movies to watch from a broad selection of popular, engaging and educational content. Dual-acting algorithms modify the selected videos in real-time within a virtual reality (VR) headset to promote weaker eye usage and encourage patients’ brains to combine input from both eyes. Unlike conventional treatments like eye-patching, blurring (atropine) eye drops and other digital therapies, which just penalize the stronger eye, Luminopia teaches patients to use both eyes together in a unique, binocular manner.

Luminopia has been cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to <13 years and validated through a series of clinical trials as well as a real-world registry. The Phase 3 pivotal trial was the first successful, randomized, controlled trial of a novel amblyopia treatment in almost 15 years, and the results were published in Ophthalmology, leading to the initial FDA approval for patients aged 4 to 7 years. Based on the robust real-world evidence collected through the PUPiL Registry, the FDA determined that Luminopia’s safety and efficacy in patients aged 8-12 years is substantially equivalent to its safety and efficacy in patients aged 4 to 7 years, leading to a subsequent label expansion clearance.

For more information, visit luminopia.com.

¹De Novo granted in Oct 2021, 510(k) clearance in Apr 2025 to expand the age range.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4 to <13, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

