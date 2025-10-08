Brightspeed Launches Nation’s Best Value in 8 Gig Fiber Internet Service with Whole-Home WiFi 7



New offering delivers unmatched speed, smarter connectivity and a premium installation experience



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber broadband builders and provider of the country’s fastest internet service, as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com’s Annual Service Provider Review 2025, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 8 Gig internet service paired with next-generation WiFi 7 technology.* Available today to 89 Brightspeed fiber-enabled communities, this new offering delivers unprecedented speed, reliability and whole-home coverage engineered for ultra-high-bandwidth households, providing multi-gigabit capacity to power simultaneous 4K/8K streaming, competitive cloud gaming, remote work and the expanding ecosystem of smart devices.

“At Brightspeed, we’re committed to giving families and businesses the fastest, smartest and most reliable internet available,” said Executive Chairman and CEO Michel Combes. “With 8 Gig fiber with WiFi 7, Brightspeed is delivering the most advanced internet package on the market. This isn’t just speed for speed’s sake. It’s about providing the infrastructure required for the next wave of connected applications, from immersive augmented reality and virtual reality application experiences to AI-driven home automation.”

Key features include:

Speed without limits

: 8,000 Mbps upload and download speeds, enabling near-zero latency experiences for bandwidth-intensive applications, streaming, gaming and work on numerous devices.

: A whole-home mesh system with Brightspeed’s WiFi 7 router that adapts to every device, delivering optimal performance in every corner of the home and providing improved efficiency.

Professional “white glove” setup with network health checks, optimal equipment placement and device onboarding to ensure customers enjoy a seamless, worry-free experience from day one. Unlimited data, price lock and peace of mind: Designed to support heavy usage environments without caps or throttling, backed by predictable pricing, which means no surprises on customers’ bills.

Brightspeed’s portfolio also introduces refreshed pricing designed to make multi-gig speeds more accessible. Brightspeed’s 8 Gig plan starts at just $89.99 per month and includes a WiFi 7 router, unlimited data and premium installation.* Other speed tiers, from 200 Mbps to 2 Gig, are also available, offering customers flexibility to choose the plan that best fits their needs.

Brightspeed will continue expansion of 8 Gig fiber with WiFi7 to many more communities through 2026. Combined with its commitment to expanding fiber to millions of additional homes and businesses, Brightspeed is positioning itself as the go-to provider for speed, reliability, value and elevating the customer experience.

*Limited availability in select areas. Tech install required. Requires 8 Gig capable equipment.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

