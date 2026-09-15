DRMAGDN Announces Release of “DYNAMITE” EP on BMG / Wildfyre Records

DRMAGDN, a New York City-based producer and live-drumming DJ, has released “DYNAMITE,” an EDM EP available through BMG / Wildfyre Records.

The EP’s title track, “Dynamite,” has been slated for inclusion in the Fall 2026 release of GTA 6‘s Online Radio, according to DRMAGDN. The release also includes “Say Less Be More,” which DRMAGDN reports reached No. 10 on the iTunes Worldwide Dance Charts, as well as “Not Alone,” a folktronica track influenced by EDM and electronic music.

Additional tracks on the EP include “Zombie Gorepedo” and “RIOT!” The latter combines EDM and hardstyle elements with halftime sections, while the EP overall incorporates electronic dance music, live-drumming and performance-oriented production.

“I’m super stoked my track Dynamite has taken off worldwide and is a fan-favorite on tour,” said DRMAGDN. “Now that there is a GTA 6 connection, I had to drop the DYNAMITE record in celebration of this epic placement.”

The release follows a series of reported milestones for DRMAGDN. Earlier this year, the artist reported reaching No. 1 on the Spotify Official Iceland Charts and having a track appear on the SOAVE Viral TikTok Trending Songs charts. DRMAGDN has also reported that multiple tracks have been made available through the Rockbot App at more than 3,000 Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness locations across North America.

DRMAGDN has toured 34 countries and 43 U.S. states and has performed at events and venues including the Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, MetLife Stadium, New York Fashion Week, Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, The Today Show, The View and Royal Albert Hall.

The artist reports more than 25 million total plays and views, more than 750,000 verified followers and peak livestream audiences of more than 100,000 viewers per session. DRMAGDN has also reported brand work with GLOW WATER and Kylie Jenner, as well as representation by ClicksTalent and Professionally Pretty Talent Agencies.

Additional career credits cited by DRMAGDN include cover features in The Hollywood Magazine and NY Weekly Magazine, inclusion in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame and recognition on Blender Magazine’s “Best Drummers of All Time” list. AllMusic has also published commentary on DRMAGDN’s work.

DRMAGDN’s other press features include AP News, The NY Daily News, Yahoo! News, The New York Times, American Songwriter Magazine, The NFL Channel on Sirius/XM Radio, Broadway World, Spin Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, Dancing Astronaut, YourEDM, CULTR, CelebMix, The Montauk Sun, Billboard Magazine, LA Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine, GQ Magazine, The Boston Herald, The Digital Journal, Hollywood Digest, USA Today, Mickey Burn’s “Profiles On TV” & The Montauk Music Fest.

DRMAGDN – DYNAMITE EP:

https://open.spotify.com/album/ 4AV0UGtc0s9JJisskwu2Hl? si=dGh71IblSwOSgOqJ7WZPzA

Listen on Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/

43AwQ5ynwG6ENTn26MJ1Bz

Listen on Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ drmagdn/1107099750

Listen on YouTube Music – https://music.youtube.com/ search?q=drmagdn

Follow On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ drmagdn/

Follow On TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@drmagdn

Follow On YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/drmagdn

Website – DRMAGDN.com

Media Contact:

https://www.thedrmalliance.com/

DRMAGDN@DRMAGDN.com

SOURCE: The DRM Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire