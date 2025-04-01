Boosting Workbench Efficiency, Introspect’s RSH2 Remote Sampling Head Simplifies Oscilloscope Active Probing for Test & Product Engineers

As the industry’s cleanest and most innovative way to probe electronic signals, the RSH2 combines twelve 9-GHz active probes into one clean form factor

MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments for high-speed digital applications, is pleased to announce its innovative RSH2 Remote Sampling Head, a new multi-channel active probe that is compatible with any 50 Ohm oscilloscope. Whereas individual probes often result in a messy and overwhelming workspace, the RSH2 Remote Sampling Head enables a super clean signal probing setup. This multi-conductor probe solution provides a simple connectorized interface for easy attachment to parallel high-speed buses, combining twelve 9-GHz active probes into one compact form factor.

“We’re thrilled to see how the RSH2 Remote Sampling Head has become an indispensable part of the electronic engineer’s toolbox,” says Dr. Mohamed Hafed, Chief Executive Officer of Introspect Technology. “With MIPI, DDR, and LPDDR interfaces operating at blistering speeds, designers are facing seemingly insurmountable measurement and debug challenges. Now more than ever, probing multiple signals simultaneously and seamlessly is critical for debugging interoperability issues, and engineers can trust the RSH2 as the most reliable solution for this purpose,” he continues.

The idea for the RSH2 originated thanks to frequent observations and common remarks among test and product engineers using many individual probes simultaneously: managing too many wires causes connection issues and fragile laboratory setups. The RSH2 solves this problem and also achieves low noise performance due to its advanced shielding technology. This versatile active probe solution is compatible with Introspect’s protocol analyzers as well as with your favorite high-bandwidth oscilloscope or any other 50 Ohm instrument.

The RSH2 Remote Sampling Head is available now for purchase. To obtain a quote, send us an email at sales@introspect.ca .

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow’s technology today’s possibility.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boosting-workbench-efficiency-introspects-rsh2-remote-sampling-head-simplifies-oscilloscope-active-probing-for-test–product-engineers-302416920.html

SOURCE Introspect Technology