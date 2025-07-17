Lootex Unveils All-New Lootex.io, Repositioning as a Unified NFT Solutions Platform

Taipei, Taiwan–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2025) – Lootex, a Web3-native platform known for its multi-chain NFT marketplace, has officially launched its new homepage at Lootex.io, marking a strategic evolution into a unified NFT Solutions Platform.

The redesigned website reflects Lootex’s broader mission: to empower users to create, trade, and play with NFTs across multiple touchpoints – including marketplaces, games, and developer tools – in one seamless ecosystem.

“NFTs are no longer just collectibles. They’re becoming building blocks for games, communities, and digital experiences,” said Justine Lu, Co-founder and CEO of Lootex. “With this new platform launch, we’re creating a home for the next generation of creators, builders, and players who want to unlock real utility from their NFTs.”

The new LTX brand identity reflects Lootex’s vision to “Make Virtual Assets Real,” with core features like modularity, gasless transactions, and cross-chain interoperability.

A Closer Look at the Lootex Ecosystem

Each product within the new Lootex.io plays a role in turning NFTs into interactive, accessible experiences:

Lootex Plus

Lootex Plus is an AI-powered toolkit that lets you add a fully featured digital-asset layer to any product in minutes. Its battle-tested APIs, Trading & Studio SDKs, and agentic workflow (Lootex MCP + AI Agents) underpin top platforms like Lootex Marketplace, Biru, and TiltPlay. Whether you’re launching a brand site, game, mini-app, RWA solution, creator hub, or gifting feature, Lootex Plus delivers fast, secure NFT infrastructure that unlocks new value for your business.

Biru

An immersive, storytelling-driven NFT world that explores the evolving possibilities of what NFTs can become. From artist collaborations like the PFP collection Birunoko to the newly launched browser-based match-3 game FizzPop, Biru explores dynamic NFT use cases with creativity and on-chain innovation.

TiltPlay

A Web3 gaming layer built directly into LINE and Telegram. It currently features three casual mini-games – Block Party, Tidal Rush, and Xynth88 – designed for quick play and light NFT integration, making blockchain gaming feel intuitive and fun.

Lootex Studio

A no-code toolset for NFT creators to launch collections from smart contract deployment to collection management. Artists and brands can now mint and manage NFTs without touching technical infrastructure.

Lootex Marketplace

The platform’s original multi-chain NFT trading hub, now accessible via lootex.io/marketplace, remains a core part of the Lootex experience with an improved interface and broader token standard support.

A unified home for the Lootex ecosystem, bringing together Lootex Plus, Biru, TiltPlay, Lootex Marketplace and Lootex Studio — all accessible through the new Lootex.io.

A New Identity, A Unified Future

The launch also debuts Lootex’s refreshed brand identity, including a new LTX logo and simplified navigation across all products. This consolidation allows Lootex.io to serve as the single entry point for users to explore its full suite of Web3 offerings.

With an expanded ecosystem and commitment to creator and community empowerment, Lootex continues to reimagine how NFTs can drive real interaction and value in the digital world.

Official Website: https://lootex.io/

X Link: https://x.com/LootexIO

About Lootex

Lootex is a next-generation NFT solutions platform connecting creators, developers, and gamers through an integrated ecosystem of tools and experiences. Originally launched as a multi-chain NFT marketplace, Lootex now powers storytelling-driven worlds, mini-games, creator studios, and Web3 infrastructure – making virtual assets real.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259011