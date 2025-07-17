SCAD Publishes New Foundational AI Insights Report, Accelerating AI Literacy through Human Creativity

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to present the release of its 2025 SCAD AI Insights Report , developed by the university’s leading research team SCADask . Since 1978, SCAD has consistently adopted technologies to ensure students have the tools necessary to launch their creative professions. AI, an invention that augments and amplifies human productivity, is the next chapter in SCAD’s legacy of design innovation.

This year, SCAD invited creative design industry luminaries and SCAD leadership, faculty, and students to the 2025 SCADask AI Summit to reassess AI’s role in design education. As world-renowned AI experts from influential global brands including Google, Maison Meta, Adobe, Meta, and Deloitte engaged in the multi-day panel discussions the key message became clear – humanity and creativity endure alongside any technologies, past, present or future.

Prior to the 2025 AI Summit, SCADask surveyed creative business leaders who shared their observations regarding AI’s impact on their respective industries. It was found that AI delivers bottom-line benefits without challenging job growth with two-thirds of leaders reporting operational costs have declined, celebrating revenue bumps. Nearly a quarter of the leaders surveyed reported that they have expanded their teams with AI-focused roles.

“The creative process is not about having a broad palette of tech or software skills,” said Dan Bartlett, Dean of the School of Animation and Motion at SCAD. “It’s about having a flexible one where the focus is on the vision or an idea along with the ability to create an outcome rather than the specific things needed to make it happen.”

AI supports creatives with infinite possibilities for designers across a range of professions. Last year, the university launched the SCAD AI Advantage Portal , a strategic resource hub that helps designers integrate AI into their practice. This fall, SCAD will launch the Bachelor of Design in Applied AI, designed for students to gain the skills to imagine, prototype, and direct how AI functions—and how people interact with it. To expand access to this rapidly evolving field, SCAD will also offer a minor in Applied AI, available to all students across majors—equipping creative professionals in every discipline with the tools to integrate intelligent systems into their future careers.

SCAD AI Insights 2025 highlights the newest use cases of AI in student projects and alumni creative work. In addition, it outlines the essence of meaningful design work, which requires creatives to deliberately cultivate the fundamentals of design in order to wield AI in a way that creates the best output.

To learn more about AI education at SCAD and the future of design, visit SCAD AI Insights 2025 .

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 110 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university’s renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2024 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

SCADask

SCADask is an applied research studio that leverages the university’s collective expertise to facilitate and generate strategic insights for business and media partners. Our design-centered research identifies business opportunities that reveal the future of commerce, creativity, and culture. SCADask initiatives include the university’s annual Al Summit, an event that unites design and technology luminaries with SCAD leadership, faculty partners, and students to discuss Al’s impact on design, education, and creative careers. SCADask research and publications like the Al Insights 2024 report have been featured in Fast Company, Paste Magazine, AP News, Yahoo! Finance, California Business Journal, and more. To partner with us on custom research, email research@scad.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scad-publishes-new-foundational-ai-insights-report-accelerating-ai-literacy-through-human-creativity-302508140.html

SOURCE Savannah College of Art and Design