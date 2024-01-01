Introducing Origen, a Fragrance Collection Where Scent Meets Adventure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today unveils Origen, a new Consumer Beauty fragrance brand. Origen is inspired by the spirit of discovery and scent stories from around the world.

Origen’s five signature scents invite consumers on a sensory journey of escapism, each one a fragrant gateway to somewhere new.









“ With Origen, we set out to bottle the thrill of stepping into the unknown,” said Stefano Curti, Coty’s Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty. “ Each scent sparks a sense of adventure — a reminder that there is always more to discover, about the world and yourself. So pack light, breathe deep, and enjoy the escape.”

From the lush freshness of Amazonian Water Lily to the vibrant glow of Yucatan Midnight Amber, every fragrance conjures a unique destination. Amalfi Love Bloom wraps you in sunlit comfort, Sahara Mystery Oud channels a desert warmth, and Himalayan Jasmine Serenade whispers soft, floral secrets from mountain peaks.

Amazonian Water Lily – A breath of rainforest air at dawn. As sunlight filters through the canopy, the river’s surface shimmers with petals and mist. Crisp green leaves, airy musk, and the delicate freshness of waterlily meet warm guaiac wood for a scent that feels like quiet renewal. Artwork by Brazilian artist Naíma Almeida.

Yucatan Midnight Amber – The sun has set, but the night is just beginning. Music drifts through a courtyard lit by lanterns, and the scent of mandarin and blooming tuberose fills the air. Glowing amber clings to warm skin, echoing the pulse of a never-ending celebration. Illustration by Mexican artist Daniel Barreto.

Amalfi Love Bloom – The golden glow of a coastal villa at sunset. Orange blossom hangs in the breeze, soft rose clings to cotton dresses, and laughter mingles with waves below. Vanilla and sandalwood add warmth to a fragrance that feels like love at first sight. Visuals by Italian illustrator Marianna Tomaselli.

Sahara Mystery Oud – A stillness falls as the desert shifts from heat to hush. Smoke from a distant fire curls into the twilight sky. Rich oud, saffron, and sweet vanilla blend into a scent that is both ancient and modern – mysterious and magnetic. Painted by Saudi artist Bayan Yasien.

Himalayan Jasmine Serenade – High in the mountains, jasmine and marigold sway in the morning breeze. All is calm, save for the quiet rhythm of breath and wind. A soft blend of florals, musk, and patchouli captures the meditative beauty of this hidden place. Designed by Indian textile artist Naina Lamba.

Available in both Eau De Parfum and Fragrance Hair and Body Mist, Origen fragrances are crafted to be worn individually or layered, creating a personalized and long-lasting olfactive ritual.

Origen launched exclusively on Walmart.com in the U.S. beginning July 2025, with in-store availability to follow.

Origen is a fragrance brand that transforms scent into storytelling. Inspired by global destinations and their olfactive stories, each fragrance invites wearers on an olfactive journey that goes far beyond the bottle – into escapism, imagination, and emotion. With ingredients sourced from around the world and packaging designed in collaboration with local visual artists, Origen creates immersive olfactive experiences that celebrate discovery, identity, and escape.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Origen collection features visual storytelling brought to life by a group of globally recognized illustrators, each selected for their ability to capture a sense of place through art. Collaborators include Brazilian artist Naíma Almeida, Mexican multidisciplinary creator Daniel Barreto, Italian visual storyteller Marianna Tomaselli, Saudi Arabian painter Bayan Yasien, and Indian textile artist Naina Lamba.

