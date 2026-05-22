Liv Hospital Expands Multidisciplinary Neurological Care Through Stroke Center Program

Liv Hospital announced the expansion of multidisciplinary neurological care services through its Stroke Center program, incorporating coordinated evaluation pathways, neurointerventional treatment planning, rehabilitation assessment, and intensive neurological monitoring for patients diagnosed with acute and chronic cerebrovascular conditions.

Cerebrovascular disease remains a significant contributor to neurological disability and mortality worldwide. Stroke may occur when blood flow to brain tissue becomes interrupted by vascular obstruction or when bleeding develops within cerebral structures. Clinical symptoms can include sudden weakness, speech difficulty, visual disturbances, impaired coordination, confusion, or loss of consciousness. Rapid medical assessment is commonly regarded as an important factor in determining treatment eligibility and minimizing neurological injury associated with acute stroke events.

The Stroke Center at Liv Hospital utilizes advanced diagnostic imaging technologies to evaluate cerebral circulation, vascular integrity, and neurological tissue involvement during emergency stroke assessment. Imaging systems including computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiographic evaluation tools assist physicians in identifying stroke subtype and determining appropriate treatment strategies based on patient presentation and timing of symptom onset. Neurological findings are reviewed alongside laboratory studies and cardiovascular assessments to support individualized clinical decision making.

The clinical framework associated with the Stroke Center at Liv Hospital integrates neurology, neuroradiology, emergency medicine, intensive care, rehabilitation medicine, cardiovascular evaluation, and nursing support teams within coordinated treatment pathways. This multidisciplinary structure is intended to support continuity of care throughout emergency intervention, inpatient monitoring, rehabilitation planning, and follow up evaluation processes. Treatment protocols may differ according to stroke severity, patient age, vascular condition, and underlying medical history.

Interventional treatment options available within the Stroke Center may include thrombolytic therapy evaluation and mechanical thrombectomy procedures for eligible patients presenting with acute ischemic stroke involving large vessel occlusion. Physician teams assess procedural suitability through neurological examination, imaging review, and evaluation of treatment timing criteria. Neurointerventional procedures are performed within specialized clinical environments equipped for vascular imaging and neurological monitoring.

Patient centered rehabilitation planning is incorporated into stroke management pathways following acute treatment stabilization. Stroke related neurological impairment may affect speech, swallowing, mobility, coordination, cognitive function, and activities associated with independent living. Rehabilitation teams evaluate physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and supportive neurological care requirements according to the specific functional needs of each patient. Recovery outcomes may vary based on extent of neurological injury, timing of intervention, and overall patient health condition.

The Stroke Center at Liv Hospital also evaluates patients presenting with transient ischemic attacks, recurrent stroke symptoms, carotid artery disease, and selected neurovascular disorders associated with increased cerebrovascular risk. Diagnostic evaluation protocols may involve vascular imaging studies, cardiovascular assessments, laboratory analysis, and neurological monitoring designed to identify contributing risk factors and support secondary stroke prevention planning.

Pre treatment and post treatment care pathways associated with stroke management involve neurological observation, medication administration, imaging reassessment, rehabilitation evaluation, and monitoring for complications that may arise during recovery. Patients receiving neurointerventional treatment may require intensive neurological monitoring depending on clinical condition and procedural complexity. Follow up care plans may include rehabilitation services, cardiovascular risk management strategies, and ongoing neurological reassessment intended to support long term recovery planning.

Liv Hospital stated that comprehensive stroke management requires coordination among emergency response systems, diagnostic imaging resources, physician expertise, rehabilitation services, and multidisciplinary clinical teams. The institution continues to develop integrated neurological care pathways within its Stroke Center program as part of broader efforts focused on evidence based cerebrovascular treatment and patient monitoring protocols.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a multidisciplinary healthcare institution based in Istanbul that provides inpatient and outpatient medical services across a broad range of clinical specialties. The hospital network supports diagnostic, neurological, cardiovascular, surgical, oncological, and rehabilitative services through integrated clinical teams and advanced medical technologies. Liv Hospital provides coordinated healthcare services for both regional and international patient populations.

MEDIA DETAILS

Contact Person: Media Relations

Company Name: Liv Hospital

Email: info@livhospital.com

Website: https://int.livhospital.com/

SOURCE: Liv Hospital

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