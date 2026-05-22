Liv Hospital Expands Clinical Applications of Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery Across Multiple Specialties

Liv Hospital announced the continued expansion of clinical applications involving Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery across multiple surgical specialties, supporting the integration of minimally invasive robotic assisted procedures within urology, gynecology, thoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, and selected abdominal operations.

Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery is a robotic assisted surgical platform developed to perform complex procedures through a single small incision. The system incorporates a high definition three dimensional camera and flexible articulated instruments introduced through one access point. Surgeons operate the platform from a dedicated console that translates hand movements into precise instrument actions during the procedure. The robotic system does not function autonomously and all surgical movements remain under the direct control of the operating surgeon throughout the intervention process.

The surgical infrastructure associated with Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery at Liv Hospital includes robotic operating suites, advanced visualization technologies, perioperative coordination systems, and multidisciplinary surgical teams trained in minimally invasive robotic techniques. The single port platform is designed to support access within narrow anatomical regions while allowing enhanced visualization and instrument flexibility during tissue dissection, suturing, and anatomical navigation. Flexible instrument articulation and tremor reduction technologies are incorporated to assist surgeons during technically demanding procedures requiring controlled precision.

Patient centered surgical considerations remain an important component of robotic assisted procedure planning. The single incision approach associated with Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery may reduce disruption to surrounding tissues compared with procedures involving multiple incisions or larger surgical openings. Minimally invasive access techniques are commonly associated with reduced postoperative discomfort, shorter hospitalization periods, and earlier mobilization in selected patients depending on procedural complexity, surgical indication, and overall health condition. Recovery experiences and clinical outcomes may vary according to individual patient factors and underlying medical conditions.

The expanded use of Da Vinci (Single Port) Robotic Surgery at Liv Hospital includes procedures involving the prostate, kidney, bladder, uterus, ovaries, thoracic cavity, gastrointestinal structures, and selected endocrine surgeries. In urological procedures, the platform may be utilized during prostatectomy, kidney surgery, and bladder related interventions. Gynecological applications may include hysterectomy, endometriosis treatment, and fibroid related procedures. Selected thoracic and abdominal surgeries may also be considered for the single incision robotic approach based on patient anatomy, physician assessment, and procedural suitability.

Preoperative evaluation pathways associated with robotic assisted surgery involve comprehensive medical assessment, imaging studies, laboratory analysis, anesthesia consultation, and multidisciplinary surgical planning. Physicians evaluate patient condition, surgical history, anatomical considerations, and procedural eligibility before determining suitability for minimally invasive robotic intervention. Postoperative care protocols may include wound monitoring, pain management, rehabilitation guidance, mobility assessment, and follow up imaging depending on the nature of the surgical procedure and patient recovery status.

Liv Hospital stated that the continued integration of robotic assisted surgical systems requires coordination among surgical specialists, anesthesiology teams, perioperative nursing staff, imaging resources, and postoperative care services. The institution continues to develop minimally invasive surgical pathways involving Da Vinci robotic technologies as part of broader efforts focused on advanced surgical planning, precision based intervention, and multidisciplinary patient care.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a multidisciplinary healthcare institution based in Istanbul that provides inpatient and outpatient medical services across multiple clinical specialties. The hospital network supports surgical, neurological, cardiovascular, oncological, diagnostic, and rehabilitative services through integrated clinical teams and advanced medical infrastructure. Liv Hospital provides healthcare services for both regional and international patient populations.

MEDIA DETAILS

Contact Person: Media Relations

Company Name: Liv Hospital

Email: info@livhospital.com

Website: https://int.livhospital.com/

SOURCE: Liv Hospital

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