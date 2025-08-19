ListingLeads.com Helps 4,000+ Agents Each Month Turn Ideas Into Listings

In real estate, momentum is everything. For more than 4,000 agents across the United States and Canada, that momentum now starts with ListingLeads.com, a marketing and coaching platform that turns listing attraction campaign ideas into listing appointments without the endless trial-and-error.

From pre-built marketing templates to unique sales scripts, the company has become a go-to resource for agents who want to attract more listings and stand out in a crowded market.

Founded by Jimmy Mackin and Tom Ferry with a simple goal: help agents spend less time guessing and more time closing. ListingLeads.com has refined its approach to deliver real, measurable results.

“Agents need more wins,” says co-founder Jimmy Mackin. “Every campaign we offer has been tested in real markets, so agents know it works before they invest their time and budget.”

Why Agents Are Turning to ListingLeads.com

The real estate market can shift in weeks, leaving even experienced agents scrambling to adapt. Listing.Leads.com offers a way to stay ahead by combining marketing expertise, tested lead generation strategies, and a steady stream of new content.

Members get access to more than 450 campaigns , all designed to attract sellers and secure more listing appointments.

“An agent in Phoenix doesn’t have the same challenges as one in Pittsburgh,” Mackin says. “That’s why our coaching focuses on adapting strategies to fit each market, each client base, and each property type.”

This hands-on approach has made the platform a trusted partner for agents navigating everything from luxury listings to first-time home sales.

Growing the Best Real Estate Marketing Company

In an industry where “best” is often claimed but rarely earned, ListingLeads.com has quietly built a case for the title.

The company’s success comes from focusing on what genuinely helps agents grow: campaigns that generate real leads, training that improves client conversations, and resources that build confidence in every market condition.

The platform doesn’t just hand over a set of tools and call it a day; instead, it teaches agents how to use them effectively.

There’s also a private network where agents swap tips, compare results, and share the latest market trends in real time.

“Marketing in real estate isn’t just about getting your name out there,” Mackin explains. “It’s being the first call when someone decides to sell. We help agents build that kind of presence, online and offline.”

The result is a growing national footprint and a reputation for delivering value without inflated costs or empty promises.

How Agents Are Getting More Listings Than Ever

The path from idea to signed listing agreement is often long and uncertain – but ListingLeads.com has shortened it for thousands of agents. By combining done-for-you campaigns with step-by-step instructions on how to execute, the platform gives members the ability to launch professional marketing campaigns in minutes or hours, not weeks.

A typical workflow might start with downloading a pre-built social media ad aimed at attracting sellers in a specific neighborhood.

From there, agents can use matching postcard templates, email scripts, and follow-up sequences to turn inquiries into listing appointments.

The system is designed to keep the process consistent and measurable, so agents can see exactly where their marketing is working and where it needs adjustment.

When asked about using ListingLeads.com campaigns to run ads vs organic campaigns, Mackin says, “Marketing is all about increasing your surface area for success. It’s not either/or, rather it’s which one can I start with? Then expand from there. One of the reasons I founded ListingLeads.com was to remove all the stress/work involved in trying to figure it all out.”

About ListingLeads.com

ListingLeads.com is one of the top national real estate marketing companies, co-founded by the industry’s two best real estate coaches, built for agents who want to win more listings and grow their business in any market. The platform provides ready-made templates for email, direct mail, and social media, as well as sales scripts that help agents connect with clients, secure listing appointments, and close more sales.

For the 4,000+ agents with accounts, ListingLeads.com continues to expand its reach and refine its strategies to stay ahead of market shifts.

To learn more or to join the community, sign up at ListingLeads.com .

Contact:

Ryan Darani

ryan@goflydragon.com

+447590597742

SOURCE: Listing Leads

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire