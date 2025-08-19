Chromalloy Names Russ Shelton Executive VP to Drive Global Growth

Veteran aviation leader to lead Chromalloy’s global growth strategy.

Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs and restoration, is pleased to welcome Russ Shelton as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Russ will lead Chromalloy’s global business development strategy for commercial aviation, defense, and energy end markets.

Russ Shelton, EVP of Business Development, Chromalloy

“We are delighted to welcome Russ Shelton to the Chromalloy team.”, remarked Chris Celtruda, Chromalloy CEO. “His impressive track record in the engine aftermarket sector, combined with his deep understanding of customer needs and industry dynamics, makes him an incredible asset as we accelerate our global growth. Russ will play a key role in expanding our reach and delivering even greater value to our turbine engine customers. We are excited about the future and confident that his unique blend of turbine engine technical knowledge coupled with extensive commercial customer relationships will help shape our future value creation.”

Russ is a recognized leader in the aviation industry, with decades of experience within the engine aftermarket ecosystem, spanning new engine/MRO sales, marketing, and engineering. Most recently, Russ served as President of GA Telesis’ Engine Services Group, leading the company’s engine MRO Business and long-term strategy of the company’s engine services operation. Russ spent the majority of his career with GE Aircraft Engines, with roles spanning a career that started in powerplant mechanical engineering before moving into component repair sales and leading the GE Services Sales team to achieve double-digit revenue growth.

Russ shared, “Joining the Chromalloy organization at this critical phase in their growth journey is an exciting opportunity. Chromalloy offers proven engine solutions for customers in the aerospace and energy industries, and I look forward to joining the team and helping connect to the global market the entire Chromalloy suite of solutions.”

Russ earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University in Mechanical and Materials Engineering. He supports the arts in his local community, notably the Cincinnati Ballet, where he is a founding and current member of the Cincinnati Ballet Foundation and previously served as Chairman and Emeritus Trustee.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

As of May 2025, Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 50 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown more than 6 BILLION flight hours with ZERO airworthiness directives. Chromalloy’s PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part and meet all requirements.

For additional information, visit www.chromalloy.com.

