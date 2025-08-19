bioEnergy Development Announces Bio-Waste Testing Pipeline at Capacity for Q3 2025

Demand for bio-waste stream to energy conversion testing has hit capacity as multiple producers have scheduled our Northern Alberta operations facility.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC PINK:CNER) (“CNER” or the “Company”), a publicly traded pioneer in mobile, modular waste-to-energy systems, today announced that its Q3 – 2025 testing pipeline has reached full capacity, reflecting growing demand for its waste-to-energy systems to validate the quality of the various bio-waste that typically could not be used for reclamation or be properly disposed of.

The testing will be conducted at one of the company’s operational sites and will include comprehensive assessments to understand and calculate the financial opportunity, turning waste into wealth. The outcome will optimize performance and support sustainable development. Each report package will feature:

Fuel Quality Analysis – detailed evaluations of solids and liquids to determine energy potential and feedstock suitability.

Conversion Optimization – fine-tuning of process parameters to maximize energy recovery. Laboratory Analyses – robust testing of liquids, solids, density, and fixed carbon content, with applications in carbon replacement, water treatment, reclamation, and graphene feedstock development

Regulatory Roadmaps – tailored permitting and compliance pathways aligned with proposed development locations.

“Robust testing procedures are essential for maximizing energy output while ensuring effective valorization of both solids and liquids,” said Gary Bartholomew, Chairman and CEO of bioenergy Development Inc. “By integrating technical evaluation with regulatory insight, we support the long-term viability and scalability of each project.”

Some of the waste streams in the current validation process are:

Wood manufacturing residuals

Industrial and commercial treated wood waste streams

Manure and agricultural waste streams

Invasive plants

Wood and nutshell blend

Construction wood waste

With our testing and validation services at full capacity in Q3 2025, bioEnergy Development continues to strengthen its position as an innovation leader in renewable energy, carbon utilization, and advanced materials production.

About bioEnergy Development Inc.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC: CNER) is a renewable energy company focused on commercializing modular bioreactor technology that converts organic waste-such as animal manure and timber industry byproducts-into clean syngas to energy and valuable byproducts. Through a flexible model of bioreactor sales and utility-scale operations, the company is accelerating the shift to decentralized, sustainable power production. BDI has secured manufacturing in Calgary Alberta and intends to expand engineering and development in the province of Alberta leveraging the vast amount of knowledge from the Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors to build scalable and reliable complex systems.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, included in this press release, regarding the Company’s future financial performance, as well as the Company’s strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. They are based on currently available information about the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Nothing in this release is intended to be an offer of sale or purchase of any securities nor a solicitation of any offer for the sale or purchase of any securities.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (formerly China New Energy Group Company)

For more information: www.bioenergydev.com

