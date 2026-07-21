LG Display presents vision of lifestyle transformation at K-Display 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today its participation in K-Display 2026 at Seoul’s COEX for three days from July 22, as the company seeks to accelerate its market differentiation based on next-generation OLED technologies.

Now in its 25th year, K-Display 2026 is Korea’s largest display exhibition, hosted by the Korea Display Industry Association.

Under the theme “Beyond Display, A Window to Connection,” LG Display is showcasing innovative products and technologies that promise to revolutionize daily lives now and in the future, ranging from humanoid robot displays to solutions for monitors, TVs, IT, and mobility.

In the Visionary zone of its exhibit, the company is highlighting a media wall using 83-inch ultra-large OLED TV panels — featuring Tandem technology’s dramatic innovations such as enhanced picture quality and lifespan — as well as IT and monitor panels. This presentation emphasizes the business competitiveness that can be realized through LG Display’s unique full OLED lineup.

The company’s P-OLED display solution aimed at the emerging humanoid robot market is also making its debut in Korea.

LG Display’s thin and lightweight P-OLED delivers exceptional picture quality. Crucially, it operates reliably even in extreme environments ranging from -30°C to 85°C. Initially applied to automotive displays and later expanded to IT devices, P-OLED is now highly regarded as the optimal display solution for humanoids deployed across various demanding industrial environments.

In its Home zone, the company is holding various interactive events so that visitors can experience OLED technology integrated into daily life.

With the rapidly growing gaming monitor market in mind, LG Display is hosting a special gaming tournament pitting Kim Blue, a popular gaming influencer with two million YouTube subscribers, against general visitors — allowing attendees to experience firsthand the superior performance of LG Display’s Gaming OLED panels.

The gaming lineup on display — including the newly unveiled 24.5-inch 540Hz, 27-inch DFR 720Hz, and 39-inch 5K Gaming OLEDs — has achieved the gaming performance “triple crown” by boasting world-leading refresh rates, brightness, and response times.

In addition, the Home zone is replicating real-world home environments during the day and night. This space has been designed to demonstrate the overwhelming picture quality superiority of LG Display’s Tandem WOLED TV panels, which remain completely unaffected even when exposed to strong ambient sunlight or indoor lighting. Equipped with LG Display’s proprietary Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 technology, Tandem WOLED TV panels reach the industry’s highest peak brightness of 4,500 nits and achieve an ultra-low reflectance of under 0.3%, ensuring an immersive viewing experience anytime, anywhere.

In its Work zone, the company is unveiling its 27-inch 5K OLED panel for the first time, offering the highest specifications for office monitors. With a high resolution of 220 PPI and an RGB stripe structure, it expresses vibrant colors with extreme precision and zero color bleeding. This new product is tailored for professional environments, including graphic design, stock trading, and medical applications. Notably, it is being honored with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award at the event — having been acclaimed as the optimal technology for implementing high-performance AI, replacing traditional LCDs in the premium monitor market.

The zone is also gathering high-definition, highly portable, and power-efficient OLED panels optimized for IT devices. These include a 16-inch OLED panel for laptops featuring a variable refresh rate. It provides the ultimate video viewing experience at a high refresh rate of 120Hz, while being able to significantly reduce power consumption by lowering the refresh rate down to 20Hz on static screens during office tasks that do not require fast screen transitions.

Furthermore, LG Display is showcasing IT display solutions equipped with a new, Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO)-based pixel driving system, including a 13-inch OLED for tablets, 7-inch OLED for smartphones, and 1.96-inch OLED for smartwatches. These panels minimize battery consumption while dramatically increasing screen brightness to significantly improve outdoor readability.

LG Display is additionally hosting a Mobility zone, where it is introducing a digital cockpit that utilizes innovative display technologies to maximize the space efficiency of vehicle interiors. Visitors can board the cockpit mock-up to experience a variety of automotive displays.

In the front seat, a 48-inch Pillar-to-Pillar (P2P) display spans the dashboard, allowing the driver to view navigation instructions while the front-passenger enjoys movies or games. In the rear passenger area, an 18-inch Slidable OLED is integrated into the ceiling. With the touch of a button, it glides down and facilitates everything from entertainment to video conferences on an 18-inch screen — seamlessly incorporating daily life into the vehicle experience.

“K-Display 2026 is a crucial stage for us to directly demonstrate our technological competitiveness as a technology-driven company,” said an official at LG Display. “We will continue to differentiate ourselves in the market through OLED innovation, and solidify our foundation for accelerated growth through customer-centric business expansion.”

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 53,049 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Team Leader, Communication Team

Email: hjy05@lgdisplay.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-presents-vision-of-lifestyle-transformation-at-k-display-2026-302831450.html

SOURCE LG Display