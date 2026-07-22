Advanced AI Rigging and Motion Capture Pipeline Accelerates 3D Animation Production

New cloud-based FBX export tools empower game developers and 3D artists to instantly bypass manual rigging and keyframing across Unity, Unreal Engine 5, Blender, and Maya workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The explosive demand for immersive digital storytelling across games, social media, and the metaverse has exposed a critical friction point: traditional 3D animation remains gatekept by intense technical barriers. Studio pipelines have long been bogged down by hours of tedious manual keyframing, complex character rigging, or cost-prohibitive motion-capture hardware.

Krikey AI removes this friction by consolidating character creation, markerless motion capture, and professional file export into a unified, browser-based workspace. Instead of navigating steep learning curves, creators can now create 3D animated avatars using a blend of traditional and AI tools. The Krikey AI platform automatically rigs custom 3D characters and generates studio-quality animations in minutes.

The direct value lies in its high-fidelity interoperability. By producing standard FBX files, Krikey AI fits into existing production pipelines, providing targeted solutions for industry-standard suites. For example, Krikey can accelerate 3D character animation workflows with quick asset imports directly into game builds for Unity and Unreal Engine. Krikey can also speed up manual keyframing and rigging of 3D characters for use in software tools like Blender and Maya.

“Our ecosystem empowers anyone to become a digital director, bringing high-fidelity, studio-grade characters to life without losing their creative momentum.” says Jhanvi Shriram, Co-Founder and CEO of Krikey AI.

This frictionless pipeline transitions 3D animation from an isolated technical specialty into an accessible medium for indie developers, marketers, educators and veteran animators alike. By turning ideas into production-ready assets in minutes, studios can drastically increase creative velocity, future-proof their pipelines, and protect their artistic integrity without big budgets.

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI Animation has a mission to democratize 3D animation. Featuring an intuitive, no-code 3D editor and a vast library of animation templates, the platform enables educators, marketers, and creators of all skill levels to animate 3D characters in minutes. Krikey AI tools are available today at www.krikey.ai, as well as via Canva Apps, ChatGPT, and the AWS Marketplace.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-ai-rigging-and-motion-capture-pipeline-accelerates-3d-animation-production-302831701.html

SOURCE Krikey AI