Citizen Unveils a Limited-Edition Spider-Man Timepiece Featuring Original Artwork by Marvel Illustrator Adam Kubert

Released ahead of Spider-Man Day, the collectible design brings Spider-Man’s iconic comic-book world to the wrist

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Citizen unveils its latest collaboration with Marvel: a limited-edition Spider-Man timepiece inspired by the character’s unmistakable comic-book style and featuring exclusive original artwork created for Citizen by acclaimed Marvel comics illustrator Adam Kubert.

Released ahead of Spider-Man Day on August 1, and as anticipation continues to build around Spider-Man’s return to theaters , the launch taps into the continued cultural momentum of Spider-Man across film, comics, merchandise and more. Leveraging one of Marvel’s most beloved Super Heroes, the collaboration reflects the growing intersection of storytelling, collectible culture and elevated watchmaking.

The collaboration also arrives during a milestone year for Citizen, as the brand celebrates the 50th anniversary of its proprietary Eco-Drive technology — reinforcing Citizen’s ongoing focus on innovation, artistry and cultural relevance through character-driven collaborations.

Known for his long-standing contributions to Marvel, Kubert designed an original dial composition exclusively for Citizen, translating Spider-Man’s signature movement and style into collectible design details. Inspired by a comic book panel brought to life, the watch features an embossed Spider-Man swinging through a stylized cityscape, elevated by luminous web detailing that adds depth and dimension to the scene.

“I wanted the artwork to capture the energy and movement that make Spider-Man instantly recognizable,” said Adam Kubert, Marvel Comics Illustrator. “The goal was to create something that felt rooted in the visual language of the comics while translating naturally into a watch design — from the sense of motion to the small details fans will recognize. It was exciting to bring that world into a new format.”

Additional details reward fans with nods pulled directly from Spider-Man lore. The iconic sound of Spider-Man’s web-slinging action — “THWIP” — appears on both the dial and caseback, transforming one of the character’s most recognizable comic elements into a hidden collectible detail.

The watch is housed in a bold 43mm gray ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet, balancing graphic impact with everyday wearability. Finished with a three-hand movement and date display, the release also includes a matching collectible pin designed to complement the watch and complete the collector experience. Limited to just 1,500 pieces worldwide, the collaboration marks a highly collectible release for both Marvel fans and watch enthusiasts alike.

For more information, visit citizenwatch.com.

About Citizen Watch

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology. Powering varies by light intensity. CITIZEN is a registered trademark.

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SOURCE Citizen Watch