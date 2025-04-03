Cinematic Anamorphic Lens Mod for GoPro HERO13 Black Now Shipping and Available Internationally

Anamorphic Lens Mod for HERO13 Black Delivers Dramatic, Hollywood-like Video for Creators and Filmmakers in a Tremendously Affordable Package

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is now shipping the Anamorphic Lens Mod for its new camera, HERO13 Black. Anamorphic Lens Mod delivers expanded performance for creators and filmmakers looking to achieve cinematic and artistic video from HERO13 Black. With a Hollywood-ready 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-wide field of view complemented by lessened distortion, the Anamorphic Lens Mod is perfect for professional cinematographers, photographers, and creators looking to achieve sought-after Anamorphic perspectives and lens flares in a package that costs a fraction of similar professional systems.

Starting today, Anamorphic Lens Mod for HERO13 Black is shipping on GoPro.com for $129.99 MSRP and is available at retailers internationally.

Anamorphic Lens Mod is quickly becoming a go-to lens for creators and filmmakers looking to achieve cinematic results in a small and affordable camera system.

“Anamorphic Lens Mod and HERO13 Black have expanded what I can create with my GoPro,” says GoPro Creator and commercial filmmaker, Chris Rogers. “With the addition of the Anamorphic Lens Mod to my GoPro camera kit, I can capture incredibly dramatic and cinematic perspectives in a durable, and portable package that’s stands alongside professional setups that cost tenfold more.”

Anamorphic Lens Mod is compatible with HERO13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which intelligently senses Anamorphic Lens Mod and switches the camera into the corresponding mode. In-camera “de-squeezing” delivers video immediately available for review and allows for streamlined post-production editing. The Lens Mod is waterproof and tough enough to withstand the elements – helping you get the shots you need.

Anamorphic Lens Mod ($129.99) joins three other Lens Mod accessories that complete the HB-Series Lens Collection.

Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($99.99) : Transforms HERO13 Black into the ultimate POV camera by capturing more in every shot with a 177° field of view and new 1:1 aspect ratio.

Transforms HERO13 Black into the ultimate POV camera by capturing more in every shot with a 177° field of view and new 1:1 aspect ratio. Macro Lens Mod ($129.99) : Expands the creative possibilities of HERO13 Black with variable focus on objects up to 4x closer than the standard GoPro Lens.

Expands the creative possibilities of HERO13 Black with variable focus on objects up to 4x closer than the standard GoPro Lens. ND Filter 4-Pack ($69.99) : Delivers smart, cinematic motion blur in photos and videos with ND4 / ND8 / ND16 / ND32 for pros and novices alike.

Also available this week, the new HB-Series Lens Collection includes the Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, Anamorphic Lens Mod, and ND Filter 4-Pack – all together in one convenient, protective case for $349.99. Later in Q2, customers will also be able to purchase the HERO13 Black + HB-Series Lens Collection as a single bundle for $699.99 to leverage the full power of the HERO13 Black and HB-Series Lens Collection – also packaged together in a protective case.

HERO13 Black, Anamorphic Lens Mod, Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, and ND Filter 4-Pack are all now available individually on GoPro.com.

