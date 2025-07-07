LEXAR OFFERS GREAT DEALS ON A VARIETY OF MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS FOR AMAZON PRIME DAY

Customers can enjoy savings of up to more than 50% off on memory cards, SSDs, DRAM, USB drives and more

Sale Highlights

Professional CFexpress Type A SILVER Series Memory Card

PLAY BLUE microSD Card

NM790 SSD with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

NQ780 SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

Professional SILVER PRO SD Card

Professional Go Portable SSD

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to share its extensive lineup of on-sale products for Amazon Prime Day. Prime members can save up to 50% off a wide variety of Lexar products including memory cards, SSDs, DRAM, USB drives, and more. Whether they are looking to upgrade a computer, add storage to a device, or purchase a memory card for new camera gear, these deals deliver great savings on must-have products from Lexar. Below are just a few of the epic deals that customers can find during Amazon Prime Day. They can find even more deals by visiting the Lexar brand store on Amazon.

Professional CFexpress Type A SILVER Series Memory Card

Built to capture seamless 8K video and gorgeous burst photos, this card delivers max read speeds of 800MB/s, max write speeds of 700MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 600MB/s1, and is rated VPG200. Perfect for Sony Alpha 1, Alpha 9 III, Alpha 7R V, FX3, FX30, and more, it also features an industry-leading 10-year limited warranty to give customers added peace of mind.

PLAY BLUE microSD Card

The PLAY BLUE microSD Card lets customers store and play more of their favorite games. Its A2 app performance and 160MB/s read1 help gamers outperform the competition while also diminishing load times so users spend less time waiting and more time winning. This card is perfect for the Nintendo Switch [1].

NM790 SSD with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

Whether they’re looking to rampage in a favorite game or create massive, high-res files, the Lexar® NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD helps customers get it done. It delivers incredible speeds of 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s1 write thanks to its PCIe Gen 4 tech, which includes HMB 3.0 and Dynamic SLC Cache. And, it’s compatible with desktop computers, laptops, and the PlayStation®5, so whatever the task, it’s game.

NQ780 SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

With read/write speeds up to 7000/6000MB/s,1 the Lexar® NQ780 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD is made to keep games running smoothly and work projects on time. It is designed with premium technologies that help improve performance and keep systems from lagging. A single-sided design and Intelligent Power Control make it a perfect option for laptops, and the drive also comes with the Lexar DiskMaster SSD management tool so customers can perform firmware updates and monitor drive health.

Professional SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Card

This SD card delivers up to 280MB/s read and 160MB/s write1 so users can capture stunning video and immaculate still images—and also save time transferring and backing up files. It’s backwards-compatible at the highest UHS-I speeds and a V60 rating lets shoot stutter-free 4K video.

Professional Go Portable SSD

The ultimate in ultra-portable SSDs, this compact drive plugs right into customers’ smartphones, and lets them shoot seamless video straight to the drive from an iPhone 15 Pro/Max or above. Weighing a mere 13 grams but packing a mighty capacity of up to 2TB, this durable drive delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write1 to capture seamless ProRes 4K video and power through post-production processes right on the drive. Plus, it features an IP65 rating that assures customers it is travel-ready with dust and water resistance.

“We are always excited to be able to offer our customers great deals on products they need and love during Amazon Prime Day,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. “From powerful SSDs that help gamers climb the leaderboards to camera memory cards that both families and professionals can count on, Lexar offers a range of products that enrich our customers lives.”

Availability

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/66B98BA7-210C-4C83-AFAC-9FFBA53EAD3A

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures

1 Speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device.

Social Media

Instagram: instagram.com/lexarmemory

X (Twitter): twitter.com/lexarmemory

Facebook: facebook.com/lexarmemory

YouTube: youtube.com/c/LexarMemoryOfficial

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/lexarmemory

Threads: threads.net/@lexarmemory

Lexar. 1737 N First Street, Suite 680, San Jose, CA USA

Media Contact

Noel Lo

949-385-3259

noello@radiancesynergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexar-offers-great-deals-on-a-variety-of-must-have-products-for-amazon-prime-day-302498561.html

SOURCE Lexar