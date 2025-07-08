Happiest Minds’ PureSoftware Launches FuzionX Gaming Studio™ to Redefine B2B Casino Gaming Services and Solutions

SEATTLE and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds and a global provider of software products and digital services, has launched FuzionX Gaming Studio™, a B2B gaming services studio.

FuzionX is designed to assist gaming operators and suppliers in innovating, growing, and staying ahead of the rapidly changing market. It provides technologically advanced services aimed at resolving the current issues that industry participants in contemporary interactive and land-based casino gaming are facing.

From classic poker and blackjack to innovative slot machines and interactive games, the studio brings together a dedicated team of developers, designers, and industry experts who offer customized solutions that guarantee improved gameplay across all genres. Dash, PureSoftware’s proprietary iGaming framework, powers the B2B gaming services studio. It enables optimization, platform integration, and advanced player engagement strategies.

To enable excellent service delivery, the studio combines immersive design, game logic, and deep math modeling. FuzionX’s strong emphasis on compliance, scalability, and game-specific development makes it an attractive and promising partner for international gaming companies.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds said, “Through FuzionX, we are redefining how technology empowers gaming suppliers and operators. This aligns with our vision of delivering specialized, scalable services that fuel business growth.”

Manish Sharma, CEO, PureSoftware Business, said, “We identified a clear gap in how gaming companies scale innovation while maintaining efficiency. FuzionX addresses this by enabling gaming operators and suppliers with the agility, productivity, and tech know-how they need to stay competitive. This along with our deep understanding of the gaming ecosystem helps us develop and deliver games faster, improve player engagement, and drive measurable outcomes.”

FuzionX increases operational efficiency and guarantees that games adhere to strict regulatory standards because it is designed for cross-device compatibility and multi-jurisdictional readiness.

Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer, PureSoftware Business said, “Gaming enterprises are under pressure to scale faster, innovate smarter, and maintain top-tier quality and compliance. FuzionX is built to meet these demands through a specialized services model that enhances productivity, streamlines delivery, and enables clients to lead confidently in a competitive market.”

FuzionX supports every stage of the game development lifecycle, from conception and design to testing, certification, and large-scale delivery. The studio’s growing global presence in North America, EMEA, and APAC, along with its expanding clientele, positions it to produce next-generation gaming experiences on a large scale.

To learn more about PureSoftware gaming solutions and FuzionX Gaming Studio™, visit: https://www.puresoftware.com/industries/gaming-and-entertainment

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital, Born Agile’, our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences. Retail, CPG & logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Dr. Kiran Veigas

Vice President and Head – Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications

media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Happiest_Minds_PureSoftware_FuzionX.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/5367470/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-puresoftware-launches-fuzionx-gaming-studio-to-redefine-b2b-casino-gaming-services-and-solutions-302499995.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited