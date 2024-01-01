Leostream Provides New Azure Marketplace Offering to Simplify Deployment of HPC workloads Hosted in Azure

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation today announced the availability of its world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, bringing a streamlined solution for high-performance computing in Azure using virtual machines and making it easier for organizations to validate that Azure is the right choice for running their HPC workloads.





The Leostream Platform offering in the Azure Marketplace makes it simple to deploy a full Leostream environment. The simplicity continues when setting up a proof-of-concept running HPC workloads in Azure. Marketplace customers can click to deploy a Connection Broker, Gateway, and even a Windows-hosted desktop with a pre-installed Leostream Agent and NVIDIA drivers.

Effectively connecting users to remote desktops or workstations, and ensuring their performance and user experience, is critical to running HPC in the cloud. The Leostream Platform provisions highly powered end-user machines in front of the flexibility and resiliency of the Azure cloud, ensuring users have appropriate access to the resources they need, and giving administrators extensive tools for managing their end-user computing environment.

The Leostream Platform also helps organizations manage cloud compute costs with features for controlling capacity utilization and power states. It can monitor user sessions to detect idle machines and shut them down, eliminating unnecessary compute expenses, which helps ensure application performance and keeps data transfer costs in check.

In addition to enabling even more flexible HPC workloads in Azure, the Leostream Platform supports authentication using Azure Active Directory (Entra ID), supports Microsoft RDP and high-performance display protocols, and fully integrates with Azure APIs to manage VMs and optimize compute costs based on user demand. The Azure Marketplace offering from Leostream leverages newly released authentication features for Azure environments, including support for Azure Managed Identities.

“Leostream’s core strength is supporting organizations with end users who perform tasks requiring high-performance compute and graphics, such as scientific research, media production, or financial services,” said Randy Foster, Leostream VP of Sales and Alliances. “Leostream’s ability to control cost by managing capacity and power states for expensive HPC-enabled instances unlocks new ways to run these demanding workloads in Azure, and this simplified deployment should encourage more organizations to host HPC workloads in Azure managed by the Leostream Platform.”

Prior to the Azure Marketplace offering, those considering Azure for HPC needed to manually build their Leostream Platform-managed HPC environment in Azure, extending the PoC process. This involved manually launching instances of Red Hat Enterprise Linux in Azure, installing the Connection Broker and Leostream Gateway software, launching Windows instances, installing the Leostream Agent, and performing the initial Leostream configuration. Customers accessing the Leostream Platform from the Azure Marketplace offering will find many of these steps have been automated.

Third-party products available through Microsoft Azure are validated for compatibility with Microsoft applications for virtually any cloud scenario. A popular benefit of the marketplace is that eligible purchases are applied toward the customer’s Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), which can help maximize investments while balancing costs.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for digital workstation management offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

