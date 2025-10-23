Other World Computing to Sponsor and Present at Vimeo REFRAME

Award-Winning Editor Jonathan Hensley and OWC’s Loren Mally Share How They Built A Workflow That Could Keep Pace with the Oscars

When: October 23, 2025, commencing at 9:30 am EDT (Live and Virtual)



Where: Center415, New York, NY

Don’t Miss:

Session Title: Post Video Workflows for Live Content Teams: Capture-to-Publish in 35 Minutes

When: 1:40 pm – 2:10 pm EDT

Session Abstract: When the social team at America’s most prestigious awards show needed to capture, edit, and deliver polished digital content in just 35 minutes, they turned to OWC Jellyfish. In this session, Loren Mally (OWC Jellyfish) and award-winning editor Jonathan Hensley share how they built a workflow that could keep pace with the Oscars — powering seamless collaboration, rapid ingest, and reliable performance under immense pressure. Attendees will learn how modern shared storage can transform time-sensitive post-production challenges into streamlined, repeatable success with lessons you can apply to any live or near-live project.

Presenters:

Learn More About Vimeo REFRAME and Register Here: https://reframe.vimeo.com/home

About the OWC Jellyfish – The Best NAS Solution for Video Teams

OWC Jellyfish shared storage systems deliver unmatched flexibility and performance for creative and business teams of all sizes. From the ultra-portable Jellyfish Nomad for on-the-go editing and DIT workflows to the scalable Jellyfish Tower, R24, B24, S24, and high-bandwidth XT, each model is purpose-built to meet specific storage, speed, and collaboration needs—whether for small video teams, mobile broadcasters, or large productions working in high-resolution formats. Every system ships with OWC Jellyfish Connect, Manager, Remote, and Media Manager software, ensuring fast 4K+ connections, simple setup and user management, secure automated cloud backups, seamless remote access, and streamlined proxy generation – giving teams a complete, ready-to-use solution for effortless media collaboration.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

